DJ Sbu sets the record straight on 'dodging' LA gym's access control
After being dragged on Twitter for seemingly breaking the law, DJ Sbu has come out to set the record straight.
A video of DJ Sbu bypassing access control at a gym in LA left a bitter taste in tweeps' mouths. Sbu shared the video as a lesson in hustling but it backfired on him when tweeps called him out for breaking the law.
Returning to Twitter after the frenzy DJ Sbu apologised for the "misunderstanding".
"I would like to apologise for the misunderstanding caused by my tweet at @lafitness last week. I had a guest pass. The tweet was sent from a good place. I have since fallen in love with the gym and I have proudly taken up membership with them. They are my new home of fitness."
Sbu also went on to tell fans to never give up on their dreams.
Fight for your dreams no matter the odds. S/O to all young hustlers oit there guys. It may be tough now. But keep pressing on remember God is always on your side. All the best for 2019— DJ Sbu (@djsbu) January 14, 2019