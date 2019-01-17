WATCH | 'Detective' Trevor Noah investigates if Steve King is racist?
Just days after US congressman Steve King was shown the door over racist remarks, 'detective' Trevor Noah has stepped in to investigate.
Trevor got into detective mode to unpack the debacle and Steve's response to the debacle.
Equipped with a magnifying glass and old footage of previous racist remarks that Steve made, Trevor set out to investigate if the politician is racist.
In the end Trevor could not solve the mystery.
"On the one hand, we have Steve King being racist towards Mexicans, Muslims and the entire non-white world. But on the other hand, he says he’s not racist. Even I'm not good enough to solve this so it will remain a mystery," said Trevor.
Watch the clip here.
Congressman Steve King goes from supporting white supremacy to calling it an evil ideology, putting into question his standing as a certified racist. Sounds like a case for Trevor Noah: Racism Detective. Subscribe to The Daily Show: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwWhs_6x42TyRM4Wstoq8HA/?sub_confirmation=1 Follow The Daily Show: Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheDailyShow Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thedailyshow Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedailyshow Watch full episodes of The Daily Show for free: http://www.cc.com/shows/the-daily-show-with-trevor-noah/full-episodes Follow Comedy Central: Twitter: https://twitter.com/ComedyCentral Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ComedyCentral Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/comedycentral About The Daily Show: Trevor Noah and The World's Fakest News Team tackle the biggest stories in news, politics and pop culture. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah airs weeknights at 11/10c on Comedy Central.