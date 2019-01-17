TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 'Detective' Trevor Noah investigates if Steve King is racist?

17 January 2019 - 06:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Trevor Noah gets into detective mode.
Trevor Noah gets into detective mode.
Image: Facebook/Trevor Noah

Just days after US congressman Steve King was shown the door over racist remarks, 'detective' Trevor Noah has stepped in to investigate. 

Trevor got into detective mode to unpack the debacle and Steve's response to the debacle. 

Equipped with a magnifying glass and old footage of previous racist remarks that Steve made, Trevor set out to investigate if the politician is racist.

In the end Trevor could not solve the mystery. 

"On the one hand, we have Steve King being racist towards Mexicans, Muslims and the entire non-white world. But on the other hand, he says he’s not racist. Even I'm not good enough to solve this so it will remain a mystery," said Trevor. 

Watch the clip here. 

Congressman Steve King goes from supporting white supremacy to calling it an evil ideology, putting into question his standing as a certified racist. Sounds like a case for Trevor Noah: Racism Detective. Subscribe to The Daily Show: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwWhs_6x42TyRM4Wstoq8HA/?sub_confirmation=1 Follow The Daily Show: Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheDailyShow Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thedailyshow Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedailyshow Watch full episodes of The Daily Show for free: http://www.cc.com/shows/the-daily-show-with-trevor-noah/full-episodes Follow Comedy Central: Twitter: https://twitter.com/ComedyCentral Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ComedyCentral Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/comedycentral About The Daily Show: Trevor Noah and The World's Fakest News Team tackle the biggest stories in news, politics and pop culture. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah airs weeknights at 11/10c on Comedy Central.

Riky responds to why Cassper's not on the #CottonFest lineup

Relax, fam. It's not that deep and there is no beef.
TshisaLIVE
16 hours ago

Skolopad on how a patient told her she was 'allergic to black people'

Skolopad was left dissappointed by the comment.
TshisaLIVE
17 hours ago

Kid Tini on depression, suicide & teen pregnancy: I have a duty to speak out

The video comes in part from his own experience with impregnanting a teenage girl.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Lection's birthday heartbreak: I wish HHP was here, these tears won't stop falling

"I thought time would heal all wounds but it hasn't".
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. That’s not hustling, that’s criminal! - DJ Sbu slammed for 'breaking the law' ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Shona Ferguson kills the game with one snap of their mansion & his car ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Why would you go back? - Twitter gives Zinhle dating advice after AKA ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Kelly Khumalo gets her fairytale ending TshisaLIVE
  5. Sarah Langa on her hubby being 17 years older: Honestly I don't give AF TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

CCTV footage shows gunmen entering Nairobi hotel before attack
Somali Islamists claims deadly Kenya hotel attack
X