WATCH | Kwesta's in studio cooking up Dakar III & it sounds like fire

While some fans were starting to doubt the validity of Kwesta's promise that 2019 will gift Mzansi and the world with Dakar III, the rapper has taken to social media to share a snippet of the work he's been doing on the album.

The much-anticipated project, which fans have been waiting a little over two years for is still in the kitchen being cooked.

"The thing is, I have so much music, it's crazy. I go to the studio all the time, I have a lot of music. But the thing is an album for me, is not just music. How I approach it is that it's not just a bunch of songs put together. For me, its a certain moment captured in time."

"For an album, I usually go away for a while so that I can put it all together, so the album tells a story. Some songs are really good but don't make it on the album because the album is a bit more holistic for me. I want to say a song is phenomenal, brilliant because if it is just good, then it means it can be better," he told TshisaLIVE in a previous interview.

The thing about pulling a Sade (that is: making fans wait a while before you release an album after having released an album they loved) is that your fans expect a Sade-like quality of music when you eventually do.

The pressure keeps rising until you give the people music but Kwesta has shared that for him the pressure is the least of his worries.

Listen to the snippet he shared of a song that might or might not be on Dakar III below: