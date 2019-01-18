Inside Lerato K and Fikile Mbalula's Twitter showdown
It was fuelled by election fever...
The election fever is high and whether Mzansi is ready or not it looks like the convo around politicians and their "opportunistic presence" is already in full swing, with Lerato Kganyago leading the charge.
The radio star took to Twitter this week to discuss the upcoming elections and ask her followers what issues they thought needed to be addressed by political parties.
She also encouraged them to share the questions they may have for the parties ahead of the elections and shared her own.
Her question was industry specific, asking why political parties only seem to recognise artist when they need them to help mobilise people.
My question would be about the industry I’m in, why are they nowhere to be found when we need their help with burning issues that affect us but when it’s time for rallies and manifestos we are at the top of their minds?! Or is it because they choose who they support & protect?— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) January 17, 2019
While the question sparked a healthy debate in the comments section, it also caught the attention of politician Fikile Mbalula.
Mbaweezy has never been one to back down from a twar and soon he was warming up his Twitter fingers to have his say.
Artists and everyone come to our rallies and manifestos bcos they believe in us and we pay even those who support us for their performance bcos its their profession.— Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) January 17, 2019
But Lerato thought Fikile's answer had a "whiff of intimidation" and she made it clear that she was not about that life.
Mbalula was quick to respond to the intimidation allegation, claiming he wasn't trying to bully the presenter.
You read without understanding and went on a defensive mode. My question was VERY generic, for ALL political parties, but you made it personal for some odd reason! If you had READ all my tweets before you have replied with an understanding.— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) January 17, 2019
I don’t take kindly to intimidation and especially when I am asking a GENERIC question! 🖤— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) January 17, 2019
Peace was eventually restored after a back and forth that lasted a couple of hours, with Mbalula apologised for any intimidation he may have made Lerato feel.
Lerato "accepted" the apology and moved on to other things.
No worries! Enjoy the rest of your day. https://t.co/9AzfzE4XY4— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) January 17, 2019