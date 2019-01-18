TshisaLIVE

Inside Lerato K and Fikile Mbalula's Twitter showdown

It was fuelled by election fever...

18 January 2019 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Fikile Mbalula and Lerato Kganyago shared some words on Twitter.
Image: Fikile Mbalula/Sunday Times and Instagram/Lerato Kganyago

The election fever is high and whether Mzansi is ready or not it looks like the convo around politicians and their "opportunistic presence" is already in full swing, with Lerato Kganyago leading the charge.

The radio star took to Twitter this week to discuss the upcoming elections and ask her followers what issues they thought needed to be addressed by political parties.

She also encouraged them to share the questions they may have for the parties ahead of the elections and shared her own.

Her question was industry specific, asking why political parties only seem to recognise artist when they need them to help mobilise people.

While the question sparked a healthy debate in the comments section, it also caught the attention of politician Fikile Mbalula.

Mbaweezy has never been one to back down from a twar and soon he was warming up his Twitter fingers to have his say.

But Lerato thought Fikile's answer had a "whiff of intimidation" and she made it clear that she was not about that life.

Mbalula was quick to respond to the intimidation allegation, claiming he wasn't trying to bully the presenter.

Peace was eventually restored after a back and forth that lasted a couple of hours, with Mbalula apologised for any intimidation he may have made Lerato feel.

Lerato "accepted" the apology and moved on to other things.

