Inside Lerato K and Fikile Mbalula's Twitter showdown

The election fever is high and whether Mzansi is ready or not it looks like the convo around politicians and their "opportunistic presence" is already in full swing, with Lerato Kganyago leading the charge.

The radio star took to Twitter this week to discuss the upcoming elections and ask her followers what issues they thought needed to be addressed by political parties.

She also encouraged them to share the questions they may have for the parties ahead of the elections and shared her own.

Her question was industry specific, asking why political parties only seem to recognise artist when they need them to help mobilise people.