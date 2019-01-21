WATCH | Surprise! Nandi Madida & Zakes Bantwini confirm they're having another child

Nandi Madida and her muso husband Zakes Bantwini have finally confirmed swirling speculation that they're expecting their second child together.

The couple welcomed a baby boy named Shaka in November 2016 and have never been shy to speak about the possibility of adding to their family in the future.

Hopeful fans have been holding out for years in hope that Shaka may soon have a little brother or sister and they were rewarded with good news after the couple posed for a magazine shoot recently.

Nandi and Zakes shared a short video clip that was taken at the Glamour cover shoot, where Nandi showed off her little baby bump.