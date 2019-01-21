TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Surprise! Nandi Madida & Zakes Bantwini confirm they're having another child

And the new addition is due in two months

21 January 2019 - 11:27 By Kyle Zeeman
Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida are expecting their second child.
Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida are expecting their second child.

Nandi Madida and her muso husband Zakes Bantwini have finally confirmed swirling speculation that they're expecting their second child together.  

The couple welcomed a baby boy named Shaka in November 2016 and have never been shy to speak about the possibility of adding to their family in the future.

Hopeful fans have been holding out for years in hope that Shaka may soon have a little brother or sister and they were rewarded with good news after the couple posed for a magazine shoot recently.

Nandi and Zakes shared a short video clip that was taken at the Glamour cover shoot, where Nandi showed off her little baby bump.

The rumour mill initially went into overdrive this past Saturday after Nandi shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot.

Nandi returned to social media on Monday morning to confirm the news.

Celebs and friends, including Boity, Ntando Duma and Ayanda Thabethe flooded social media with messages congratulating the couple.

Bonang & Nandi Madida shocked by viral ‘criminal’ funeral footage

Celebs were left with so many questions after seeing the video.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Nandi Madida is making it in Africa on her own terms

The TV host talks about the dangers celebs face by constantly trying to stay in the spotlight and the #MeToo movement that's brewing in SA's ...
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Nandi Madida hits back at fur fury: I don't endorse animal cruelty

Jay Anstey was not impressed by Nandi wearing fur.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Ncaw! Nandi Madida wasn't big on the marriage thing, till Zakes came along

Nandi Madida may be happily off the market but the presenter has shared that she didn't always think marriage was her "thing".
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu on performing in Namibia: It was the first time I was not judged ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Inside Lerato K & Fikile Mbalula's Twitter showdown TshisaLIVE
  3. Shona Ferguson kills the game with one snap of their mansion & his car ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Sarah Langa on her hubby being 17 years older: Honestly I don't give AF TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Black Coffee goes back to school to study interior design TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Primary School teacher goes the extra mile with a new “Good morning class” ...
High-speed crash caught on camera during 'street race'
X