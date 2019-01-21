WATCH | Surprise! Nandi Madida & Zakes Bantwini confirm they're having another child
And the new addition is due in two months
Nandi Madida and her muso husband Zakes Bantwini have finally confirmed swirling speculation that they're expecting their second child together.
The couple welcomed a baby boy named Shaka in November 2016 and have never been shy to speak about the possibility of adding to their family in the future.
Hopeful fans have been holding out for years in hope that Shaka may soon have a little brother or sister and they were rewarded with good news after the couple posed for a magazine shoot recently.
Nandi and Zakes shared a short video clip that was taken at the Glamour cover shoot, where Nandi showed off her little baby bump.
It’s going to be an epic year! Let’s make history @Zakesbantwinisa 🙌🏾 @GLAMOUR_sa 👑🌍 pic.twitter.com/1uN5WleI45— Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) January 21, 2019
Don’t miss it. The Love Issue, on stands from tomorrow. @Nandi_Madida @ZakesBantwiniSA @GLAMOUR_sa #GlamXMadida pic.twitter.com/jLSzZtfACk— Asanda Sizani (@AsandaSizani) January 20, 2019
When Zakes first saw Nandi, he turned to his friend and said, “You see that woman there? She’s going to be my wife.” Our Feb cover stars are @ZakesBantwiniSA , @Nandi_Madida and their second bundle of joy. @GLAMOUR_sa pic.twitter.com/fdyqD0iFWX— Asanda Sizani (@AsandaSizani) January 20, 2019
(I watched the BTS video of glamour’s new cover and guys, I swear I saw a baby bump on Nandi Madida) pic.twitter.com/r5rFkbM0SI— Katlego ✨ (@TheGalWithAFro) January 19, 2019
The rumour mill initially went into overdrive this past Saturday after Nandi shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot.
Nandi returned to social media on Monday morning to confirm the news.
Celebs and friends, including Boity, Ntando Duma and Ayanda Thabethe flooded social media with messages congratulating the couple.
Honoured 2know we made history 4 @Glamour_SA,with this being their 1st cover having both a male&female celebrity on it.Not only will we be bringing new life on this earth(in less than 2months😍),bt also bringing new life 2some incredible projects aswell. Here’s 2LOVE&a LEGACY.♥️ pic.twitter.com/LViYRjm8fz— Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) January 21, 2019