TshisaLIVE

Ntsiki Mazwai calls men 'cheap & loose'

22 January 2019 - 06:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Poet Ntsiki Mazwai always sparks conversations on Twitter.
Poet Ntsiki Mazwai always sparks conversations on Twitter.
Image: Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

If you know anything about Ntsiki Mazwai or at least her online personality then you know that her tweets always spark some reaction or the other.  And when she tweeted that men are "cheap and loose" recently it wasn't surprising that her TL was lit. 

The poet made the comment in response to another tweep who asked how she deals with desires when she declares herself as happily single.

Just minutes after the tweet went up, some followers got their popcorn ready for the backlash they anticipated Ntsiki's "harsh" statement about men would get. 

Most of them were there like:

However... despite the usual hostility Ntsiki's tweets are usually met with men just laughed off her statement. There were some men that seemed touched by her statement but most of the people that cared to comment said her "observation" had more accuracies than inaccuracies.

Some even added that they would like to deny it but couldn't because it's "true".

Plot twist! Never espeddeditt!

Most of the poet's female followers seemed to agree that they didn't have to hustle for sex even if they were single and went on to support Ntsiki's statement.

Here are some of the reactions. What do you think?

'I still want to live,' says Vusi Nova after health scare

Vusi Nova has realised he needs to take it easy.
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Lerato Kganyago: Society needs to stop thinking men can’t be sexually abused!

Lerato Kganyago encouraged her followers to speak out against male rape.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

SNAPS | Junior De Rocka & his bae are living their best lives in Thailand

Junior De Rocka and his girlfriend celebrated their love in Thailand in style
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

IN MEMES | #DMF bachelor wants a 'moderately pretty woman'

His reasons were surprisingly logical, even though they were hilarious.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Shona Ferguson kills the game with one snap of their mansion & his car ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu on performing in Namibia: It was the first time I was not judged ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Sizakele Manonga gushes over her bae George Lebese TshisaLIVE
  4. Sarah Langa on her hubby being 17 years older: Honestly I don't give AF TshisaLIVE
  5. Nomzamo Mbatha, Arthur Mafokate & the ANC on the pic that left Mzansi ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Primary School teacher goes the extra mile with a new “Good morning class” ...
High-speed crash caught on camera during 'street race'
X