Ntsiki Mazwai calls men 'cheap & loose'
If you know anything about Ntsiki Mazwai or at least her online personality then you know that her tweets always spark some reaction or the other. And when she tweeted that men are "cheap and loose" recently it wasn't surprising that her TL was lit.
The poet made the comment in response to another tweep who asked how she deals with desires when she declares herself as happily single.
Not having a boyfriend doesn't mean you can't get sex. Men are cheap and loose 😂 https://t.co/mDrwnkFilB— #Ngiyazikhulumela (@ntsikimazwai) January 20, 2019
Just minutes after the tweet went up, some followers got their popcorn ready for the backlash they anticipated Ntsiki's "harsh" statement about men would get.
Most of them were there like:
However... despite the usual hostility Ntsiki's tweets are usually met with men just laughed off her statement. There were some men that seemed touched by her statement but most of the people that cared to comment said her "observation" had more accuracies than inaccuracies.
Some even added that they would like to deny it but couldn't because it's "true".
Plot twist! Never espeddeditt!
Most of the poet's female followers seemed to agree that they didn't have to hustle for sex even if they were single and went on to support Ntsiki's statement.
Here are some of the reactions. What do you think?
Why m I agreeing with you on this one 😂😂but I don't want to say cheap but loose yes https://t.co/82BOFcnxRm— Lehakwe la hae (@soniamotaung) January 20, 2019
Not all men are cheap and loose. Nna ka ipona ha keje mang le mang— Gift Mogapi (@MogapiGift) January 20, 2019
I really want to love to hate you but, the accuracy on this response is spot on.— @Ballack13 (@BallackKroos) January 20, 2019
Actually.....brainwash did that. All I do is point it out https://t.co/A4dmUK7cQF— #Ngiyazikhulumela (@ntsikimazwai) January 21, 2019
🤣🤣🤣🤣this misconception that being a single woman means one is not having sex kills me. I even think single women are having more sex than those in relationships because every guy just wants to "help us" 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/jq2bVhvNUO— Kgosigadi Mmamotladi (@Mirey_Setimo) January 21, 2019