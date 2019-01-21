TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | #DMF bachelor wants a 'moderately pretty woman'

His reasons were surprisingly logical, even though they were hilarious

21 January 2019 - 09:03 By Chrizelda Kekana
Date My Family participants Zigidi and Dudu seem to have found their way back to each other.
Date My Family participants Zigidi and Dudu seem to have found their way back to each other.
Image: Facebook/Dudu

Sunday night's Date My Family had a different feel for tweeps this week thanks to the 44-year-old bachelor, Zigidi Nene, whose beauty standards and fridge stole most of the attention.

Tweeps could not deny that Zigidi seemed like a nice man and even though many wondered why he was on the show at his "very ripe" age, his explanation gave them peace of mind.

Zigidi explained that he focused on getting his career off the ground and supporting his family, which often caused conflicts and resulted in his previous relations not working out.

While fans understood his reasons, they still had a blast making fun of his "fridge" situation (he said it only has water, onion and milk in it most times) and his request for a moderately pretty woman.

Zigidi explained that he wanted a woman that is not too pretty that he has to worry about people snatching her away, but also not so ugly that he constantly has to explain that she has inner beauty.

Tweeps had the memes.

WATCH | Kwesta's in studio cooking up Dakar III & it sounds like fire

Will Dakar III live up to the expectations Dakar II set?
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

The Gladys Knight Super Bowl criticism just ain't going away

“Empress of Soul” Glady’s Knight continues to battle major backlash ahead of her performance at the Super Bowl on February 3 2019.
Lifestyle
3 hours ago

Jerry Mofokeng on teaching the youth with new gig : You don't need to learn lessons through scars

Jerry was a mentor and inspiration on set.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Charlize Theron 'dating' Brad Pitt & the internet can't deal

Charlz has a new man in her life and he goes by Brad Pitt.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu on performing in Namibia: It was the first time I was not judged ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Inside Lerato K & Fikile Mbalula's Twitter showdown TshisaLIVE
  3. Shona Ferguson kills the game with one snap of their mansion & his car ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Sarah Langa on her hubby being 17 years older: Honestly I don't give AF TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Black Coffee goes back to school to study interior design TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

What Angelo Agrizzi's testimony means for the state capture inquiry
'We'll pay him R10m a month': Former Bossasa's CFO offer to replace Gavin Watson
X