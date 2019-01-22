The net goes nuts over Teyana Taylor & Iman's alleged threesome that 'ended' in a baby

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert sent the internet into a complete tizz after wild rumours emerged that during one of their threesomes, Iman impregnated the other woman.

Teyana has since come out to pour cold water on the claims but that didn't stop the chaos on social media as fans of the couple tried to sense of the claim, that saw them shoot straight to number one on the Twitter trends list worldwide.

The woman, named Alby Rydes was rumoured to have been brought into the Shumpert's home by Teyana, who has publicly advocated for threesomes in the past.

The problem came in when the net discovered that Alby had a child, who is rumoured to have been fathered by Iman. The internet lost all its chill!

The reaction was a mixed bag with some people, saying Teyana deserved to face the consequences of "adding nonsense" into what is supposed to be a sacred union between two people, while others felt sorry for her.

Some users were just mad that threesomes have been given a "bad" name.