The net goes nuts over Teyana Taylor & Iman's alleged threesome that 'ended' in a baby
Teyana has since rubbished the rumours which caused the mess
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert sent the internet into a complete tizz after wild rumours emerged that during one of their threesomes, Iman impregnated the other woman.
Teyana has since come out to pour cold water on the claims but that didn't stop the chaos on social media as fans of the couple tried to sense of the claim, that saw them shoot straight to number one on the Twitter trends list worldwide.
The woman, named Alby Rydes was rumoured to have been brought into the Shumpert's home by Teyana, who has publicly advocated for threesomes in the past.
The problem came in when the net discovered that Alby had a child, who is rumoured to have been fathered by Iman. The internet lost all its chill!
The reaction was a mixed bag with some people, saying Teyana deserved to face the consequences of "adding nonsense" into what is supposed to be a sacred union between two people, while others felt sorry for her.
Some users were just mad that threesomes have been given a "bad" name.
All the noise was for nothing though because hours later Teyana set the record straight and rubbished the whole story as untrue.
She took to Twitter to give the people an education.
Teyana addresses deleting her IG & baby rumors pic.twitter.com/W5moJial13— PayThemDust (@PayThemDust) January 21, 2019
But you know how it goes on these streets.
It didn't even matter that Teyana had come out to rubbish all those rumours, the fire had already caught on and Twitter had all the memes and gifs lined up for the occasion.
*Going to see why Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor were trending*— itsEllemichelle (@ItsEllemichelle) January 21, 2019
Me: pic.twitter.com/N6Ppz6Ss0j
Teyana and Shrump almost ruined 3somes today and Teanna Trump came in a fixed it. Bless her pic.twitter.com/bSaOU0qmZB— Sleep Draco (@GottaGo2Sleep) January 22, 2019
Teyana: My husband didn’t shoot that girl’s club up!— G.L. Lambert (@8plus9) January 21, 2019
The Internet: pic.twitter.com/hiUi4BKQKk
Dam so Iman got the chick who was involved in him and Teyanas threesome pregnant? 😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫 pic.twitter.com/qiiTYueq2V— Mel Carnoahan (@MelCarnoahan) January 21, 2019
Teyana right now rethinking her entire relationship and her decisions pic.twitter.com/uc09GWQ7bq— Yourfavoriteistrash (@Yourfavoriteis2) January 21, 2019
so iman got the girl him and teyana were having a threesome with PREGNANT?! she can’t even be angry cause... Alexa play 3Way by Teyana Taylor pic.twitter.com/CwqdQb250K— Blair Waldorf. (@MuvahZee) January 21, 2019