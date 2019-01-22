The Soil's Ntsika: I would've regretted not heeding my solo calling

TshisaLIVE quizzed Ntsika about his music, The Soil and his 2019 plans. Here's what he had to say...

How has the journey of a solo career been going?

It’s been incredible and spiritually fulfilling. The journey so far has definitely got me excited and looking forward to taking my whole repertoire to people out there.

How will you choose the next single?

My 2nd single is titled #DingDong, an upbeat love song with an amazing Maskandi influence. People that have heard me perform it in all my promotional shows have called for it and I’m a firm believer in giving people what they want because I do this (music) to heal them.

What have you learnt as a solo artist that you didn't know when you were part of the group?

I didn’t know that I’d have to visit the gym more often than I did before to make sure that I have enough stamina to successfully nail all my one man shows lol.

Do you have any regrets for choosing this solo path?

I feel like everything that I have been doing was preparing me for this very moment and I’m glad that the time has finally come for the world to experience me as a soloist.

Are you solely focused on your upcoming album for now and does that mean The Soil, your theatre plays and other things are on hold?

My solo album will definitely keep me super busy and I’m glad I have an amazing team that makes it easy for me to continue performing with The Soil and continue to direct music for all the theatre projects that get sent my way.