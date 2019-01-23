TshisaLIVE

Here's 3 reasons why Boity & her mom won Twitter over on #CelebFeast

23 January 2019 - 11:29 By Chrizelda Kekana
Boity and her mother Modiehi Thulo were guests on a cooking show and their relationship inspired tweeps.
Boity and her mother Modiehi Thulo were guests on a cooking show and their relationship inspired tweeps.
Image: Instagram/Modiehi Thulo

While there's a lot of cool 'mother and daughter' duos in Mzansi's entertainment world,  last night's episode of Celeb Feasts with Zola Nene reminded Twitter why Boity and her mom, Modiehi are absolute #MotherandDaughterRelationshipGoals.

The pair joined the host of the show to talk about their lives as they cooked delicious meals.

Viewers were instantly hooked by Boity and Modiehi's chemistry and the love and respect they have for each other. 

Modiehi has never been shy to sing her daughter's praises and on many occasions has taken to social media to declare her pride in Boity. Like that time she penned a sweet message for Boity when she launched her company.

"I'm super proud of you ngwanake! (my child) May God bless this empire you're building for yourself, one so remarkable and beautiful."

Or those random but constant affirming words for Boity, like this one:

"Nothing matters to me more than your happiness. My family and I have raised an extraordinary child has grown to be an extraordinary young lady. May you aim high for your dreams. Never be afraid to fall because I will always be here to catch you."

However, tweeps loved that Modiehi also didn't waste time in calling Boity to order, like that time Modiehi fetched Boity for revealing she used to groove in Pretoria. Lol!

Here are three things tweeps couldn't help but celebrate about the pair.

Their relationship dynamic was the biggest star!

They are open to talk about anything.

They cooked delicious food

The mother and daughter duo got nothing but love on the Twitter streets.

Cassper Nyovest shares his secret to staying cool when provoked

When provoked, 60 secconds makes all the difference!
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Tshepo on #ZolaFever: We would have police barricades because people would lose their minds

How big was Zola back in the day? He would have police form human barracks to protect him from excited fans.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

7de Laan on hate over interracial kiss: Love knows no age, gender or race

7de Laan have responded to the social media storm that brewed after two of its characters shared a kiss on screen.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Is Lauryn Hill still coming to SA? Big Concerts pours cold water on social media jitters

Big Concerts has urged people to get ready for a massive show.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Charlize Theron 'dating' Brad Pitt & the internet can't deal TshisaLIVE
  2. 'R8-million stolen from Living Legends fund,' says acting chair Letta Mbulu TshisaLIVE
  3. Here’s why Somizi gave this interracial OPW couple the thumbs up TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu on performing in Namibia: It was the first time I was not judged ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Shona Ferguson kills the game with one snap of their mansion & his car ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe protests - What has happened so far
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo reprimands media over premature reporting
X