Here's 3 reasons why Boity & her mom won Twitter over on #CelebFeast

While there's a lot of cool 'mother and daughter' duos in Mzansi's entertainment world, last night's episode of Celeb Feasts with Zola Nene reminded Twitter why Boity and her mom, Modiehi are absolute #MotherandDaughterRelationshipGoals.

The pair joined the host of the show to talk about their lives as they cooked delicious meals.

Viewers were instantly hooked by Boity and Modiehi's chemistry and the love and respect they have for each other.

Modiehi has never been shy to sing her daughter's praises and on many occasions has taken to social media to declare her pride in Boity. Like that time she penned a sweet message for Boity when she launched her company.

"I'm super proud of you ngwanake! (my child) May God bless this empire you're building for yourself, one so remarkable and beautiful."

Or those random but constant affirming words for Boity, like this one:

"Nothing matters to me more than your happiness. My family and I have raised an extraordinary child has grown to be an extraordinary young lady. May you aim high for your dreams. Never be afraid to fall because I will always be here to catch you."

However, tweeps loved that Modiehi also didn't waste time in calling Boity to order, like that time Modiehi fetched Boity for revealing she used to groove in Pretoria. Lol!