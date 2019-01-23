Here's 3 reasons why Boity & her mom won Twitter over on #CelebFeast
While there's a lot of cool 'mother and daughter' duos in Mzansi's entertainment world, last night's episode of Celeb Feasts with Zola Nene reminded Twitter why Boity and her mom, Modiehi are absolute #MotherandDaughterRelationshipGoals.
The pair joined the host of the show to talk about their lives as they cooked delicious meals.
Viewers were instantly hooked by Boity and Modiehi's chemistry and the love and respect they have for each other.
Modiehi has never been shy to sing her daughter's praises and on many occasions has taken to social media to declare her pride in Boity. Like that time she penned a sweet message for Boity when she launched her company.
"I'm super proud of you ngwanake! (my child) May God bless this empire you're building for yourself, one so remarkable and beautiful."
Or those random but constant affirming words for Boity, like this one:
"Nothing matters to me more than your happiness. My family and I have raised an extraordinary child has grown to be an extraordinary young lady. May you aim high for your dreams. Never be afraid to fall because I will always be here to catch you."
However, tweeps loved that Modiehi also didn't waste time in calling Boity to order, like that time Modiehi fetched Boity for revealing she used to groove in Pretoria. Lol!
Bathong ba modisana 🤦🏽♀️🙆🏾♀️🙆🏾♀️🙆🏾♀️😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— Modiehi Thulo (@modiehi_thulo) January 13, 2019
Here are three things tweeps couldn't help but celebrate about the pair.
Their relationship dynamic was the biggest star!
Sometimes a mother’s instinct can save us from a lot but I’m happy Moms @modiehi_thulo allowed her daughter to be herself and do the most of what she believed she could do! Kudos to you moms, LOOK AT HER NOW! @Boity 😃 #CelebFeasts #CelebFeastWithZolaNene pic.twitter.com/4QTOVe7Oyo— Phumelela Bingwa (@IamSiba_B) January 22, 2019
@Boity @modiehi_thulo y'all have a very beautiful relationship. #CelebFeasts pic.twitter.com/5Kr8TE9yUT— Boity's Bag (@Zeezy_K_) January 22, 2019
They are open to talk about anything.
"I wanted her to go work in an office" @Boity's mom, @modiehi_thulo saw something special in her from the start but was nervous about her heading into the brutal entertainment industry! #CelebFeasts https://t.co/mUdaAQWm99 pic.twitter.com/fOw9o5z7wf— Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) January 22, 2019
They cooked delicious food
☺️Like I said before, not only do we get to learn new recipes from #CelebFeasts Yum Yum 😋 but we get to enhiy beautiful and inspiring conversations!!— Phumelela Bingwa (@IamSiba_B) January 22, 2019
I enjoyed watching my faves tonight. Moms @modiehi_thulo, @Boity and my darling @zola_nene
❤️ #celebfeastswithZolaNene pic.twitter.com/zevtfEt8lZ