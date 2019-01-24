IN MEMES | Tweeps feel Ufelani actors did a bad job of showing abuse last night
While the seriousness of the stories told and dramatised on Ufelani can never be mocked, tweeps found an "escape" on last night's episode by blaming the actors for not showing enough emotion.
The show tells the stories of abuse victims through getting actors to act out what happened to them as their relatives tell the story. Last night viewers were introduced to Denel's family, as they explained how Zane turned into a monster.
Denel's fairytale relationship with Zane went sour when he started to regularly assault her. She ignored her family's advice to leave him and eventually died.
Tweeps felt the actors did a horrible job of showing the real pain of the story and they just didn't believe their acting. So they went in with the memes.
This whole cast can't act. I'm not in my feelings right now🙄 my eyes are dry #Ufelani pic.twitter.com/4oVbsUnjVo— Kaylie (@Kaylen_Nkosi23) January 23, 2019
#ufelani I know this show its not about acting..... But yohh this people can't act😑😑😑 pic.twitter.com/Qd8oMdd0Zj— Rato M🇿🇦 (@_Rato_Maphosa) January 23, 2019
This girl playing Danel 🙄#ufelani pic.twitter.com/PGqvbu4jD7— keo.fx (@DeepKayPMS1) January 23, 2019
Danelle on the drama is always laughing. Akwakwaz açta tu#Ufelani pic.twitter.com/pEifPNWD2H— Ronald Nomba (@NombaRonald) January 23, 2019
It was tooooo much today...am defeated to the core... is life of a woman that cheap ? #Ufelani pic.twitter.com/6Jc5xYX0yH— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) January 23, 2019
Todays show ae. No emotions at all #ufelani pic.twitter.com/spoBtsJCPX— keo.fx (@DeepKayPMS1) January 23, 2019
Noone deserves to die in the hands of other human beings !!! #Ufelani pic.twitter.com/xUY7OmQr1n— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) January 23, 2019