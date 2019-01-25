Was Kukithi La mom wrong to move on after her husband's death with his best friend?
How soon is too soon to move on after your husband's death, especially with his best friend?
That was the big question on Kukithi La this week when Patricia was accused by her children of running off with their father's best friend when he died. They also accused her of leaving them out of the inheritance they claim they should have got.
The kids claim she has not been thinking of their needs and cut her out of the family business she helped to build.
Patricia's children believes they have a right to inherit everything their late father left after his death.#Kukithila Thurs at 21h30 pic.twitter.com/qBGnM9xReh— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) January 24, 2019
The episode caused massive debate on social media and soon topped the local Twitter trends list.
Some slammed the mom for moving on way too quickly and with her late husband's best friend, while others thought the children were entitled and spoilt and should be cut off.
By the end of the episode, fans were done with the drama and were quarter to calling Ma Angie to come sort out the mess that the family is in.
This episode needed mamAngie to tell these kids that what their mother does with her life is none of their business. She may have made a mistake but it's not for them to dictate who their mother dates. #Kukithila— Straight Talk No Chaser (@TalkChaser) January 24, 2019
#Kukithila Too much drama with this family pic.twitter.com/xZ5xoOFo9L— Kay-Gee (@kgotsoaubrey) January 24, 2019
These two spoilt brats also didn’t work hard for ish but want to cut their mother out of the family business. They aren’t even buying her food coz she stays with a partner who was their dad’s best friend #Kukithila— Mogwanthi Wa Petori (@MsThatoM) January 24, 2019
Lord intervene no family should be devided like this #KuKithiLa pic.twitter.com/PN2MAfXTcH— Xolly moloi🐦 (@Irockdegul) January 24, 2019
I feel like they should just sell the house and share the money amongst themselves since they can’t live peacefully together in the house. #KukithiLa— Enricoh Alfonzo🐺~ 3D (@Alfonzowords) January 24, 2019
They didn't work hard for those businesses, how do you sleep at night knowing that your own mother is suffering because she choose to love you and work hard for you. Her life choices are not your concern #Kukithila— Tyra M (@MsTyra_M) January 24, 2019
The kids' side of the story #Kukithila pic.twitter.com/N50sYotZuu— Lerato Mohohlo (@mohohlo_lerato) January 24, 2019
#KukithiLa kodwa this mother is not being serious how can you date your husband's best friend @MojaLoveTv— Phumlani Somacala (@nkulipp) January 24, 2019
These kids are greedy...Mme oo worked very hard for the businesses. .how do u treat your Mother like that? #Kukithila— ❤Mama Tshelo❤ (@lesego4145) January 24, 2019