TshisaLIVE

Was Kukithi La mom wrong to move on after her husband's death with his best friend?

25 January 2019 - 08:13 By Kyle Zeeman
Siyabonga Mdlalose is the host of 'Kukithi La'.
Siyabonga Mdlalose is the host of 'Kukithi La'.
Image: Supplied/ Moja Love

How soon is too soon to move on after your husband's death, especially with his best friend?

That was the big question on Kukithi La this week when Patricia was accused by her children of running off with their father's best friend when he died. They also accused her of leaving them out of the inheritance they claim they should have got.

The kids claim she has not been thinking of their needs and cut her out of the family business she helped to build.

The episode caused massive debate on social media and soon topped the local Twitter trends list.

Some slammed the mom for moving on way too quickly and with her late husband's best friend, while others thought the children were entitled and spoilt and should be cut off.

By the end of the episode, fans were done with the drama and were quarter to calling Ma Angie to come sort out the mess that the family is in.

Kukithi La house dispute has social media in a mess

Mxolisi is living in his aunt’s late boyfriend’s home but malume’s daughter says it doesn’t belong to him.
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

Kukithi La | Should your ex be allowed to live in the house you applied for?

Malume even tried to fake his own death at one point.
TshisaLIVE
13 days ago

IN MEMES | Kukithi La proves that 'pinkie pinkie' is a real life horror

Aus' Pinkie wasn't on the show for games and tweeps saw it!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Legendary jazz musician Oliver Mtukudzi has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Yobe confession has fans shaking TshisaLIVE
  3. Here’s why Somizi gave this interracial OPW couple the thumbs up TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu on performing in Namibia: It was the first time I was not judged ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | DJ Arch Jnr impresses on the America's Got Talent stage! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’- Agrizzi tells state capture commission
Remembering renowned Zimbabwean musician Mtukudzi
X