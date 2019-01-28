Bonang disgusted by #DMF contestant Queen
Date My Family contestant Queen Tshivhase has no doubt shot into the show's hall of fame for her shenanigans on Sunday night and even ruffled Bonang Matheba's feathers.
Queen had fans seeing flames when she hijacked bachelorette Rea's attempt to look for love.
Rea was meeting the families of potential dates but soon found herself in the middle of a hectic showdown with Queen, who is the sister of one of the bachelors.
Queen was throwing shade left, right and centre until Rea tried to put her in her place.
I can't get over the family's smiles hey.. I love how the girl woman-handled this *pooooop girl. #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/L5HFulynvR— Papa Ga Kamo (@TebzaM14) January 27, 2019
The smiles at the end are PRICELESS!!!— Ntsako Shibambo (@Ntsanessa) January 27, 2019
I like the way Rea handled this Queen girl, thumbs up to that👍👍👍...says a lot about her sense of humour/personality #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/8G9Y6AZ87r— Mandla Masuku (@Mandla_Misha) January 27, 2019
I think you're hungry🤣🤣🤣🤣can you give this lady a credit, she handled queen so fine #DateMyFamily— La-dee (@tshukutswane) January 27, 2019
Bonang was one of many who slammed Queen, labelling her "a horrible human being".
Social media users also labelled Queen a bully and dragged her for everything from her hairstyle to her attitude.
#DateMyFamily I was gonna pick Queens brother so that I can get a chance to moer her. pic.twitter.com/DcTOT8dCuN— khosiQueen✌ (@Didintle4real) January 27, 2019
On behalf of all Venda people I would like to say we do not recognize Queen, may Zulu's can take her #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/PbFMnPNLHA— Nthabiseng (@bird2811) January 27, 2019
Some of us aren't married because of sisters like Queen 🤢🤮 pic.twitter.com/BxzWbnjt3T
#DateMyFamily if there is anyone who deserves that "O jewa ke eng?" tweet, it's her!! pic.twitter.com/MPSda4bIQ9— The III™ (@Carrera_006) January 27, 2019
#DateMyFamily When you no longer phased by anything your family members do. pic.twitter.com/iw7qnVOmay— Mokgadi (@SeemolaMokgadi) January 27, 2019
Mr die hard is not getting married anytime soon with Queen... but they don’t call him die hard for nothing... he will bounce back. #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/5vXQjuLida— Ntsako Ngobeni (@edmondnn) January 27, 2019