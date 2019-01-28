TshisaLIVE

Bonang disgusted by #DMF contestant Queen

28 January 2019 - 10:32 By Kyle Zeeman
Bonang Matheba was not a fan of sis and her antics.
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

Date My Family contestant Queen Tshivhase has no doubt shot into the show's hall of fame for her shenanigans on Sunday night and even ruffled Bonang Matheba's feathers.

Queen had fans seeing flames when she hijacked bachelorette Rea's attempt to look for love. 

Rea was meeting the families of potential dates but soon found herself in the middle of a hectic showdown with Queen, who is the sister of one of the bachelors.

Queen was throwing shade left, right and centre until Rea tried to put her in her place.

Bonang was one of many who slammed Queen, labelling her "a horrible human being".

Social media users also labelled Queen a bully and dragged her for everything from her hairstyle to her attitude.

