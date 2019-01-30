The Queen | Why is it hard for people to understand that date rape is real?
Twitter has never seen TGOM as confused as she was on Tuesday night's episode of The Queen when Goodness finally found the strength to tell her that Thabiso had raped her. As much they wanted to blame her, they knew that her reaction matched that of many mothers in SA.
Gracious was ready to shoot and kill someone the moment Goodness said that she had been raped. However, her mind anger quickly mellowed when Goodness said it was Thabiso- her boyfriend and fiancé - who was her rapist.
Gracious didn't understand how Goodness could have been raped by her boyfriend.
Many parents and people in general don't understand date rape or the fact that rape is not always done in an extremely violent manner or by some stranger.
Although Twitter users wanted to crucify TGOM, they held back because they felt her reaction reflected reality.
They also shared their hurt in memes.
Is Gracious doubting her own daughter?? And the world wants rape victims to come out 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Nooooo see this is why they don't speak up. "He is your boyfriend"— S.N.T (@KING_KAIRO_) January 29, 2019
Aii😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/XCQo8wXoJN
Gracious!!! Ngk bendicinga uGoodness will get support from you mara nix it won't compute as rape apha kuwe #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/NSDmBh6HZj— Un@pologeticRose (@Blacque88Poet) January 29, 2019
We all Knew that Gracious wasn’t going to easily believe her daughter... poor Goodness #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/vpciAdPjRf— SA’s Hubbly Queen💨 (@Botse_M) January 29, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi Gracious look, while Goodness told her that Thabiso raped her pic.twitter.com/npymNtLjvi— IG:sotsha_dee 🌍 (@sotshakase) January 29, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi e utlwisa botlhoko because in reality some girls are going through situation ya ga Goodness 😭 pic.twitter.com/1zrX49Zqr2— 19Nov🎊🎁 (@tshepiii_98) January 29, 2019
FINALLY 🙌🙌🙌— Promise Ntate-Twinny Maragane 💪💯 (@Cherrydeclown) January 29, 2019
Agrizzi: "They payed Goodness R100k to tell Gracious the truth" #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/upu4XSzpXi
Yaz Goodness has me wanting to shout at my TV screen yaz! Ngaske ndithi MXELELE!!! Uyiveza nini na uGoodness lendaba? Umntu nje is always on the edge of their seat apha.#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/RE0fjyq7Im— Un@pologeticRose (@Blacque88Poet) January 29, 2019
Goodness Being Told To Get A Husband Instead Of Getting A Job #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/zYe5PJFjPS— 20 (@Lungelo_y) January 29, 2019
Gracious is not giving Goodness the chance to confess#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/UxgIKaORn2— Ronald Nomba (@NombaRonald) January 29, 2019