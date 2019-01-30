TshisaLIVE

The Queen | Why is it hard for people to understand that date rape is real?

30 January 2019 - 09:49 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rami Chuene plays TGOM in The Queen.
Image: Instagram/Rami Chuene

Twitter has never seen TGOM as confused as she was on Tuesday night's episode of The Queen when Goodness finally found the strength to tell her that Thabiso had raped her. As much they wanted to blame her, they knew that her reaction matched that of many mothers in SA.

Gracious was ready to shoot and kill someone the moment Goodness said that she had been raped. However, her mind anger quickly mellowed when Goodness said it was Thabiso- her boyfriend and fiancé - who was her rapist.

Gracious didn't understand how Goodness could have been raped by her boyfriend.

Many parents and people in general don't understand date rape or the fact that rape is not always done in an extremely violent manner or by some stranger.

Although Twitter users wanted to crucify TGOM, they held back because they felt her reaction reflected reality.

They also shared their hurt in memes.

