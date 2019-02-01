TshisaLIVE

Cassper won't be swayed on Samas 'snub'

01 February 2019 - 10:36 By Karishma Thakurdin
Cassper Nyovest is sticking to his guns.
Cassper Nyovest is sticking to his guns.
Image: Twitter/Cassper Nyovest

For a 4th year in a row Cassper Nyovest has declined requests to submit his music for the annual South African Music Awards (Samas). 

Artists had up until January 31 to submit their entries for the 2019 edition of the awards, but Cass once again gave it a miss. 

And not even a cute message from a fan could sway the rapper's decision. 

The official Twitter account of the Samas shared a message from a fan, urging Cassper to submit his entry. 

"Cassper, would you please submit your entry? We'd like to see you on the show," the fan said. 

While the rapper thought the fan was cute, it wasn't enough to change his mind. 

"She’s soooo cute but I’ll pass. I’m sure it’ll be an amazing show without me like every other year." 

Cassper stopped submitting his music for consideration at the awards after his hit track Doc Shebeleza was not nominated for Song of the Year in 2015. 

Last year the rapper said that after a long debate with his team, he decided that he did not need a Sama to prove his worth. 

"I didn’t submit Thuto (his latest album) for the Samas. It’s been a long debate at the office and as much as I love making the fans happy, I’m just over the Samas," he said at the time. 

Khanya Mkangisa breaks silence on alleged hit and run

The star claims the incident has been 'blown way out of proportion'.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Thishiwe to her lover Mandisa: You gave so much of yourself to us, to idlozi lami

Thishiwe and Mandisa are #goals.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi shines the light on female pimps with new TV gig

Star opens up about playing a woman pimp and tackling the issue of sex trafficking through her acting
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Ayanda Borotho: Black people have a false sense of identity in the new SA

"No one is fighting the French to speak more English in France. It is at the core of our identity. If we wipe out our languages we will wipe out our ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Malcolm X on Moruti Gucci hate: I align myself with people you look down to TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | Goodness' rape aftermath triggers Twitter hard! TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper: I live a life most artists can only dream of cause I own my music TshisaLIVE
  4. Lerato Kganyago gets into heated #OpenUpTheIndustry debate TshisaLIVE
  5. Hollywood and politicians react as Jussie Smollett assaulted in racist, ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Protest brings Pretoria West to a standstill
Mantashe, Myeni and Mokonyane scored 'home upgrades' from Bosasa
X