TshisaLIVE

Four years on: Jonathan Boynton-Lee misses Simba dearly

03 February 2019 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Jonathan and Simba were as thick as thieves.
Jonathan and Simba were as thick as thieves.
Image: Instagram/ Jonathan Boynton-Lee

Even though its been four years since Simba Mhere was killed in a car crash, the pain is still a reality for those close to him. 

Simba and his best friend, Kady-Shay O'Bryan was killed when a speeding vehicle crashed into them during the early hours of the morning on January 31, 2015. 

The driver of the vehicle, Preshalin Naidoo was found guilty of causing their deaths and was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Randburg Magistrates Court in June last year.

TV personality and Simba's 'bro', Jonathan Boynton-Lee remembered his friend with a touching tribute this past week. 

"They say that time heals all things, they say you can always forget but the smiles and the tears across the years, they twist my heart strings yet. Four years already, the legacy continues." 

Relax, fam! Rasta isn't doing tattoos now

Turns out that Twitter account is fake.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Khanya Mkangisa breaks silence on alleged hit and run

The star claims the incident has been 'blown way out of proportion'.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

DJ Zinhle: I don't care what people say about my private life, I'm here to inspire

DJ Zinhle joins AKA and others as SAE music mentor.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Thishiwe to her lover Mandisa: You gave so much of yourself to us, to idlozi lami

Thishiwe and Mandisa are #goals.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Zodwa shares her beauty secret to removing dark thigh spots & people ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Khanya Mkangisa breaks silence on alleged hit and run TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | Goodness' rape aftermath triggers Twitter hard! TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Trevor Noah: I told myself to 'go back to Africa' during US storm TshisaLIVE
  5. Ayanda Borotho slams 'disrespectful' kids for public displays of affection TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Here is what the EFF manifesto is promising South Africans
Three pupils killed as walkway collapses
X