Four years on: Jonathan Boynton-Lee misses Simba dearly

Even though its been four years since Simba Mhere was killed in a car crash, the pain is still a reality for those close to him.

Simba and his best friend, Kady-Shay O'Bryan was killed when a speeding vehicle crashed into them during the early hours of the morning on January 31, 2015.

The driver of the vehicle, Preshalin Naidoo was found guilty of causing their deaths and was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Randburg Magistrates Court in June last year.

TV personality and Simba's 'bro', Jonathan Boynton-Lee remembered his friend with a touching tribute this past week.

"They say that time heals all things, they say you can always forget but the smiles and the tears across the years, they twist my heart strings yet. Four years already, the legacy continues."