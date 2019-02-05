Five unforgettable moments from Oliver Mtukudzi’s Joburg memorial

Fans of music veteran Oliver Mtukudzi made their way to the Joburg theatre on Tuesday afternoon to pay tribute to the legend at a special memorial service.

The musician died in a Harare hospital last month after a long battle with diabetes. He was laid to rest in his home country of Zimbabwe on January 28 after a massive funeral service.

The memorial was directed by celebrated SA jazz muso Steve Dyer who told TshisaLIVE that he wanted to celebrate his friend's life with a special concert memorial.

"Oliver was loved in SA. He crossed borders in terms of his appeal and many South Africans feel he is one of us. So we formed a committee to plan this memorial and they asked me to be the managing director. We wanted to give people who weren't able to attend the funeral an opportunity to honour their legend."

The memorial was filled with touching tributes and emotional music from those close to the star including Vusi Mahlasela, Ringo Madlingozi and Berita.

Here were just five moments that had us reaching for the tissues.