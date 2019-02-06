Fans ask Cassper to 'introspect' on why he keeps losing friends

After reports that Cassper has seemingly fallen out with yet another friend, fans have asked the rapper to reflect on why all his public friendships seem to "end" with people moving away from him.

Cassper's circle of friends have come under the microscope recently after Riky Rick suggested that the pair weren't that close anymore. Riky's comments come just months after Cassper's former protégé confirmed that he had left the rapper's record label.

Fans were shocked by Cassper's "split" from Riky and questioned why the former besties fell out.

Cassper wasted no time in replying to a fan who came looking for answers, claiming that losing friends was a trademark of all the "great" people and in fact he didn't need friends.

"Study the greats and tell me if this is something new. I have accepted my destiny. Nothing will shake me. I will stand firm! Unshaken! All I need in my life is God, my family and my fans. Period!"