Ciara introducing her son to Migos: Queen of petty or mom of the year?

The internet went into freak out mode on Wednesday when Ciara decided to spoil her little boy with a surprise meeting with super group Migos.

Ciara performed at the same event as the group recently and took her little boy along so that he could meet some of the world's biggest bands in person.

And while little homie was no doubt in his element, he was starstruck when he got to hang out with Migos for a bit.

Little Future is a massive fan of the group and was even singing the group's hit song Walk It, Talk It with the boys.

Ciara caught the cute moment on video and shared it with the world on Wednesday.