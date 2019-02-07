TshisaLIVE

Ciara introducing her son to Migos: Queen of petty or mom of the year?

The internet is wilding at claims it is Migos not his dad Future that the boy's favourite artist

07 February 2019 - 10:29 By Kyle Zeeman
Ciara's son Future met Migos this week.
Image: Instagram/ Ciara

The internet went into freak out mode on Wednesday when Ciara decided to spoil her little boy with a surprise meeting with super group Migos.

Ciara performed at the same event as the group recently and took her little boy along so that he could meet some of the world's biggest bands in person.

And while little homie was no doubt in his element, he was  starstruck when he got to hang out with Migos for a bit.

Little Future is a massive fan of the group and was even singing the group's hit song Walk It, Talk It  with the boys.

Ciara caught the cute moment on video and shared it with the world on Wednesday.

She said the group had made her son the happiest kid in the world and thanked them for the meeting.

Fans were tickled at the moment, claiming sis was being petty by introducing her son to other rappers and snubbing his dad, rapper Future.

It got even more spicy than a Robertsons rack when US publication Complex claimed Migos is actually little Future's favourite group. It was something that didn't escape fans who joked about daddy Future taking the L from his son.

