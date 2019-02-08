Ouch! Somizi shuts down 'hater' looking to rain on Mohale's parade!

Somizi Mhlongo had to pause his celebration of his fiancé's first acting role on Instagram for a few minutes to deal with a person that said Mohale Motaung only bagged the role because of Somizi's connections.

The pair posted snaps of themselves in matching outfits on their way to the official MTV Shuga Down South launch, where Somizi expressed just how proud he was of his bae for snatching the role.

"Off to the premiere of the second season of MTV Shuga staring my bae Mohale. (I'm) so proud of him right now for going for what he loves unapologetically and bold. His first role. Here’s to a great future as an actor," wrote Somizi.

The congratulatory messages that began over a week ago after the announcement was made continued until one person pointed out that Mohale "only" got the role because of Somizi's connection and not based on talent.

"Bull! You got him that job and the rest of us that actually auditioned got sidelined. It's sad for the rest of us that aren't dating powerful people like you huh... You come with serious benefits. Big ups to Mohale," the person said.

Somizi shut the aspiring actor down, telling him that he needed to accept the way life works.

"Even if that’s the case. Wtf would you expect me to do? He’s my partner. My fiancé. If him being with me makes things easier for him so be it. I’m not got feel sorry for that. All the luck to you."

"That’s how life in general operates," Somizi concluded.