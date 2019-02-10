WATCH | Unathi issa beast in the gym - girl's got stamina for days!

If the thought of doing ten sit-ups and ten push-ups exhausts you, then you can't gym with Unathi Msengana, because the sexy mama is a beast in the gym!

The media personality's fitness has inspired many to get off their couches and hit the gym. And the more she posts her gym sessions, it gets easier to see why.

In her latest gym inspiration video, Unathi showed her fans some of the sets she pulls off in the gym. Unathi's stamina is hella impressive.

We mean, how did she do all that and live the tell the story? We died just watching her ride an imaginary bicycle!

Watch her do her thing below: