TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Unathi issa beast in the gym - girl's got stamina for days!

10 February 2019 - 14:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Unathi is #fitnessgoals for many people.
Unathi is #fitnessgoals for many people.
Image: Instagram/Unathi.Africa

If the thought of doing ten sit-ups and ten push-ups exhausts you, then you can't gym with Unathi Msengana, because the sexy mama is a beast in the gym!

The media personality's fitness has inspired many to get off their couches and hit the gym. And the more she posts her gym sessions, it gets easier to see why.

In her latest gym inspiration video, Unathi showed her fans some of the sets she pulls off in the gym. Unathi's stamina is hella impressive.

We mean, how did she do all that and live the tell the story? We died just watching her ride an imaginary bicycle!

Watch her do her thing below:

Speaking of beats, she took to Instagram to thank all the naysayers whom she says have pushed her to do better.

"If you’ve ever been mean to me, thank you. I see your face and call you by name. Every time I’m told to punch something in class. Thank you for my tummy that’s coming along. Thank you for my arms and my thigh gap and potris. I see you and want to work harder. Thank you."

Check her out sweating it out.

Ex-friends: Cassper’s famous fallouts

Fans are still reeling in shock at the revelation that Cassper and his former bestie Riky Rick have seemingly fallen out and are not real friends ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Ciara introducing her son to Migos: Queen of petty or mom of the year?

The internet is wilding at claims it is Migos not his dad Future that the boy's  favourite artist  
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Sbahle details broken bones and memory loss: 'Most of the last two years were blurry'

She is navigating the old her with discovering the new her.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Zoleka Mandela has given birth: 'I was trying to pack away dishes when my water broke'

Zoleka gave birth six days before her due date.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Zodwa shares her beauty secret to removing dark thigh spots & people ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Babalwa Mneno was bold enough to grace Sona with a 'Bosasa bag' TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl, Rami & Busiswa strip down and flaunt their curves TshisaLIVE
  4. Ouch! Somizi shuts down 'hater' looking to rain on Mohale's parade! TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Goodness' rape aftermath triggers Twitter hard! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#SONA2019: Everything you need to know from Ramaphosa’s speech
'Watch this space!' 6 moments from #SONA2019
X