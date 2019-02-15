TshisaLIVE

Kukithi La | This makoti's the reason for the #MensConference

15 February 2019 - 09:43 By Kyle Zeeman
Siyabonga Mdlalose is the host of 'Kukithi La'.
Image: Supplied/ Moja Love

While two brothers fought it out on Thursday night's episode of Kukithi La, viewers were convinced that one of the men's wives was to blame for all the drama.

Malume Kenneth and his brother Michael have BEEN fighting over their parent’s house, which they inherited after their parent's death.

Kenneth was away in the army for a bit but came home to find Michael and his wife Jacqueline staying in the house.

Cue drama!

It was nothing that viewers of the show haven’t seen before but they were still taken aback by Jackie who was overdosing on rudeness.

If she wasn’t screaming and trying to prove her point, she was smiling to herself when Kenneth suggested that maybe he should buy the house outright.

Viewers were ready to cancel Ma Jackie and flooded social media with messages and memes about the mess. They even poked fun that Jackie was the reason for the #MensConference. 

