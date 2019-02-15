Kukithi La | This makoti's the reason for the #MensConference
While two brothers fought it out on Thursday night's episode of Kukithi La, viewers were convinced that one of the men's wives was to blame for all the drama.
Malume Kenneth and his brother Michael have BEEN fighting over their parent’s house, which they inherited after their parent's death.
Kenneth was away in the army for a bit but came home to find Michael and his wife Jacqueline staying in the house.
Cue drama!
Kenneth and his brother are in dispute over their parent’s house. When their parents passed away they left the house to both of them. #Kukithila tonight at 21h30 pic.twitter.com/SjAH62QRBw— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) February 14, 2019
It was nothing that viewers of the show haven’t seen before but they were still taken aback by Jackie who was overdosing on rudeness.
If she wasn’t screaming and trying to prove her point, she was smiling to herself when Kenneth suggested that maybe he should buy the house outright.
Viewers were ready to cancel Ma Jackie and flooded social media with messages and memes about the mess. They even poked fun that Jackie was the reason for the #MensConference.
#Kukithila @MojaLoveTv this kills me 😅😅😅😅 ASKIES , YESS YESS pic.twitter.com/4zj2LTyjsY— Get My Album 🇿🇦 🇺🇸 🇨🇭🇲🇽🇱🇸 (@SizweSalt) February 14, 2019
True! A woman must turn a house into a home. This Jacqueline 🚮🚮🚮🚮 #Kukithila— Shandu KaNdaba (@NdabezithaZN) February 14, 2019
After hearing Kenny's side of story, I almost hated on Michael's wife but it seems like Kenny is the troublesome here .🤔 #Kukithila— Des (@desireemolomo) February 14, 2019
#Kukithila hei hei nangu'muntu, yesses!!!! pic.twitter.com/JZvL74WB9b— Gentle Giant (@Boikanyo_Sere) February 14, 2019
So I'm the only one that saw the wife smiling after Kenneth said he'll buy the house? #Kukithila— Shandu KaNdaba (@NdabezithaZN) February 14, 2019
#Kukithila Michael is a grown ass married man living in his parents house with his wife and kids 😒 The brother is better because ke return soldier uhluleke ezamile....— NgwanaConstance (@MelisandreMoloi) February 14, 2019
Kenny cannot buy out the brother uyambona akanamali shem.... They must cement the door in the middle and occupy 2 room 2 room. #kukithila pic.twitter.com/z0zG9YY9Ex— Outside Commissar #OC (@iSiphoSihle) February 14, 2019
I HATE how we fight over houses/family homes especially us blacks the level of pain and hurt we inflict on each other😭. #Kukithila pic.twitter.com/4ru0Z0ltKD— Nomhle (@Nomhle_Nobela) February 14, 2019
Lol, there's always 'witchcraft' involved when two black families have differences. Boloyi! "This one is bewitching me" 🤦♀️ #Kukithila— Des (@desireemolomo) February 14, 2019
Can she shutup and let her husband speak with his brother #Kukithila pic.twitter.com/mFUnsZGLGh— Tee💋💚 (@Thato_Fentse) February 14, 2019