Kukithi La | This makoti's the reason for the #MensConference

While two brothers fought it out on Thursday night's episode of Kukithi La, viewers were convinced that one of the men's wives was to blame for all the drama.

Malume Kenneth and his brother Michael have BEEN fighting over their parentโ€™s house, which they inherited after their parent's death.

Kenneth was away in the army for a bit but came home to find Michael and his wife Jacqueline staying in the house.

Cue drama!