Poet Lebo Mashile reveals gigs 'dried up' after announcing she's pregnant

Former TV presenter and renowned poet Lebo Mashile has used her personal journey to highlight the injustices pregnant artists are subjected to.

The poet shared that seeing US superstars Cardi B and Beyoncé proudly show off their baby bumps and still be in demand for gigs, left her heartbroken because she received a totally different reaction in Mzansi.

"Seeing Cardi B and Beyoncé show off their preggy bellies on stage still moves me to tears. I told the world about my first baba and then gigs dried up because no one wants to see a pregnant woman performer. I hid baby number two until I was about to pop. I was riddled with anxiety and fear," Lebo said.