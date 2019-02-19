TshisaLIVE

Bonang claps back hard over 'booty diss'

19 February 2019 - 11:49 By Karishma Thakurdin
Bonang does not play games when it comes to showing trolls the door.
Bonang does not play games when it comes to showing trolls the door.
Image: Twitter/Bonang

While most of Mzansi was stanning over Bonang's saucy lingerie pictures on Monday, one follower felt the credit was not deserved.

Just hours before B spoke at the UN Women Summit in Mumbai, she shut things down by sharing a string of steamy snaps of herself. 

If you have no clue what we're talking about, don't sweat, we've got you covered. 

While B's snaps nearly shut down the internet, one tweep believed that her booty was overrated. 

Bonang quickly set the hater straight with a stern and stinging clapback. 

Abs galore! Feast your eyes on SA's first bachelor

Hungry? Here's Lee Thompson.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

A gold inscription with his face on Impala skin - Kenny Kunene's latest piece of art

It wasn't painted by Rasta
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

LOL! Rasta’s 'Boity painting' has Mzansi in a mess

Pity the account is a fake!
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Jackie Phamotse's book is out and there's a SERIOUS plot twist!

A sequel to Bare is expected around June.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu's naked booty caught this man off-guard TshisaLIVE
  2. Emtee: Only in SA does your car get judged by someone without one TshisaLIVE
  3. Actress Tsholo Matshaba on life without her husband: It still hurts TshisaLIVE
  4. Pearl, Rami & Busiswa strip down and flaunt their curves TshisaLIVE
  5. Julius Malema's wish? A baby girl, please TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cellphone thief takes baby on crime spree
'Jason is not a threat': Rohde's mom pleads for leniency
X