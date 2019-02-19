Can The Queen’s Shaka let us breathe from all the drama?

The Queen's Shaka and Mmabatho have more issues than a magazine subscription, and once again left fans dizzy with their drama on Monday night's episode of the hit drama series.

Shaka has BEEN cheating on his pregnant wife and after she finally confronted him about it, he took an HIV test.

The results came back negative but now everyone is talking. Even Petronella claims that Shaka would only confess if he was caught red-handed.

She suggested that Mmabatho punish him "until he loses weight".

But just as Mmabatho was ready to leave it all behind her and forgive him, one of Shaka's side pieces called. Mmabatho answered and all the tea was spilt.