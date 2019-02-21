TshisaLIVE

#Unmarried fans ‘disgusted’ by Brenda’s boss

21 February 2019 - 10:03 By Kyle Zeeman
Renate Stuurman plays Brenda in 'Unmarried'.
Renate Stuurman plays Brenda in 'Unmarried'.
Image: Supplied/ Mzansi Magic

Fans of popular drama series Unmarried were left fuming on Wednesday after the show’s Brenda discovered that the only way she could get ahead at her company was if she slept with the boss.

Sis has been working her butt off for a promotion at work but her boss wants her to sleep with him for the promotion  the problem is her boss,  wanted her to sleep with him for her to get the job.

Sis stuck to her morals and turned him down, and he was really angry. To get back at her, the boss made Steve the new senior executive accounts manager.

You could see the pain in poor Brenda’s eyes as she watched Steve get all the congratulations.

While she was hurt by the snub, fans of the show at home were fuming. Like, they were quarter to starting a mob and going to find the boss to “teach him a lesson”.

Brenda’s story triggered many, who shared their own experiences of discrimination in the workplace.

They also made their feelings known through memes and messages on social media.

READ MORE

Unmarried | Have Kenny & Lesego finally reached their ‘expiry date’?

Eish, well there are plenty rich fish in the sea, Lesego.
TshisaLIVE
21 days ago

Unmarried shows why you should ‘never mess with a broke dude’

The show keeps serving us with lessons.
TshisaLIVE
28 days ago

Renate Stuurman talks joining The River & swimming with the tide

Fans of The River are loving Renate Stuurman and cab foresee a LOT of drama ahead.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Bonang claps back hard over 'booty diss' TshisaLIVE
  2. LOL! Rasta’s 'Boity painting' has Mzansi in a mess TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Cleo hits back at Boity over Brickz 'defence': I will not be bullied, I ... TshisaLIVE
  4. #SkeemSaam | Fans heartbroken by Kwaito's R230 meal shock TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Scandal’s Nomvelo hits back at Twitter for body shaming TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Bracken High School teacher applauds student
Woman robbed in broad daylight
X