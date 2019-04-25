'I'm glad everything is over': Sbahle Mpisane relieved after NPA drops charges against her

Fitness fundi Sbahle Mpisane is over the moon after a decision by the NPA to withdraw charges of reckless and negligent driving charges against her following her horror car crash in August last year.

The crash, which took place at on the Victoria Embankment in Durban, left the star in hospital for several months and fighting for her life. A case of reckless and negligent driving was opened by police shortly after the accident.

KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Thursday that the charges were withdrawn and directed any further comment to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

"I can confirm that the charges of reckless and negligent driving have been withdrawn, but I cannot comment further on the matter. That would be up to the NPA to comment on."

Attempts to contact the NPA were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.

However, Sbahle told TshisaLIVE that she was relieved at the decision.

"I'm happy the charges were dropped. It's a relief and I'm glad that everything is over so I can focus on my recovery and really getting back to my fullest potential."

She said she was stressed that memory loss caused by the accident may have affected the case.

"It was kind of a stress factor. I was worried about how my memory loss around the accident may affect the case but I'm glad they reconsidered and withdrew the charges."

Sbahle has spent the last eight months on the mend, undergoing several procedures and often moving around in a wheelchair during her recovery.

"My recovery is going really well, I am have been able to take a few more steps lately and we are working on a few other things that can make the process more efficient. I've been practising to walk more."