IN MEMES | 4 Mercs for 4 wives? Musa's polygamous life entices viewers
After fans of Uthando Nes'thembu watched Musa Mseleku bless each of his four wives with a brand new Mercedes Benz on the latest episode of the reality show, they were ready to pay him to be his fifth wife. We are talking about women and men!
It was lit on Twitter last night as viewers watched the wealthy businessman gift his wives the cars, putting pressure on the men. It also made the polygamous life suddenly appealing for the ladies, who swore, just a couple of days ago, that they would never survive sharing one man with multiple women.
Now almost err'body wants to be Mrs Mseleku, because a Merc is a Merc is a Merc, no matter where it comes from mntase!
They even had the memes.
#UthandoNesthembu last week y'all said you were not into this Isithembu ish ,now your are volunteering to be the 5th wife because Mercs😂— Good Vibes Only💞 (@Tilly_Tetelo) April 25, 2019
Ooh by the way where do I sign up pic.twitter.com/mHkEj5inuJ
Mseleku is leadership buying 4 Mercedes Benzes for all his wives at the same time.— Mandisa Malevisto🇿🇦 (@MalevuMandisa) April 25, 2019
This Sithembu business is not for broke ppl lol. #uThandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/U0KIwMnJJR
Musa😍😍.— Lekgarebe La Mosione (@FavourIsMyName7) April 25, 2019
Can I be the 5th wife toe.
Jrrr. He be buying 4 Mercs for his wives, and then you get these gorillas who complain to just fill up your car.
Hae ke meeta batho ba wrong strue🙄🙄#UthandoNesthembu
Does wife number5 strictly needs to be a woman mara ye? Ngeke phela nathi sikhona #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/urmn5kMNaT— Dj mgabe Magabaza (@djmgabemagabaza) April 25, 2019
#uthandonesthembu but Musa guys.. Can we just have a drink for this guy, I mean!!!! pic.twitter.com/crrFfY5VB0— Modee (@D_force8) April 25, 2019
#UthandoNesthembu— SandraZwide (@SandraZwide) April 25, 2019
Imagine I'm dating 3guys but none of them can afford to buy me a toy... 😂😂 Mara Mseleku pic.twitter.com/Yslv4UBCcH
Ask yourself...— IssA sanda (@asanda_01) April 25, 2019
Are you relationshiping right?
Are you being bought a Merc? #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/t3e7TJpGEZ
How rich is this guy kahle kahle #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/BrN3EBQwgm— Cindy Maphosa (@Cndy_Mcthrow) April 25, 2019
4 Cars?— #AskMyMom (@MrWeNice) April 25, 2019
Imagine the commission the Salesperson will get#UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/mYfS25qxdI
Buying 4 Mercs at the same time for his wives. Some people have this life thing figured out. #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/MWtY7MPtDz— Raised In Africa. (@paballo_patsa) April 25, 2019