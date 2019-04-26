TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 4 Mercs for 4 wives? Musa's polygamous life entices viewers

26 April 2019 - 10:30 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Musa Mseleku and his family are firm favourites on TV.
Musa Mseleku and his family are firm favourites on TV.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic/Twitter

After fans of Uthando Nes'thembu watched Musa Mseleku bless each of his four wives with a brand new Mercedes Benz on the latest episode of the reality show, they were ready to pay him to be his fifth wife. We are talking about women and men!

It was lit on Twitter last night as viewers watched the wealthy businessman gift his wives the cars, putting pressure on the men. It also made the polygamous life suddenly appealing for the ladies, who swore, just a couple of days ago, that they would never survive sharing one man with multiple women.

Now almost err'body wants to be Mrs Mseleku, because a Merc is a Merc is a Merc, no matter where it comes from mntase!

They even had the memes.

