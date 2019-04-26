Lerato Sengadi gets dragged for asking Trevor Noah to help KZN flood victims
As South Africa comes together to give what they can to the victims of the floods in KZN, more and more celebrities have challenged each other to give towards the cause, something that Lerato Sengadi did by tagging Trevor Noah on Twitter.
Lerato asked the The Daily Show host to please send any kind of help back home for the people in need, as it's all hands on deck down here.
@Trevornoah please help our brothers & sisters affected by the #DurbanFloods... any form of donation is appreciated... 🙏🏾— Lerato Sengadi (@Leratolicious) April 23, 2019
But soon after she tweeted Trevor, she had a few tweeps asking her why she had to tag Trevor who is all the way in the States. They even asked why she put him on the spot instead of sending a DM or private text.
Lerato quickly attended to the few "touched" tweeps, saying there's absolutely nothing wrong with calling on Trevor to help the victims.
What? Because Ke Trevor I mustn’t ask him? Or what? https://t.co/l6LQLJlT8V— Lerato Sengadi (@Leratolicious) April 23, 2019
The publicist, who obviously knows a lot of the Mzansi celebrities, explained that she just wanted to spread the message as far and wide as she can and that she had good reasons for taking to Twitter to call out to him.
"Babes, if I had Trevor’s number I would have texted/called directly like I have others. I could get his number but I know how I feel when my number is given without my consent. So ke mo twitile (I tweeted him), shamelessly so. If he can help, dope. If not then that’s that on that," she said.
Babes, if I had Trevor’s number I would have texted/called directly like I have others. I could get his number but i know how I feel when my number is given without my consent. So Ke Mo twitile... shamelessly so. If he can help, dope... if not then that’s that on that. 🤷🏾♀️❤️ https://t.co/PPznc6dFAc— Lerato Sengadi (@Leratolicious) April 23, 2019
At the end of the day, it's all about ensuring that the victims of the floods get as much help as they can.
And, South African celebs, as well as many others, have pledged their help in impressive ways.