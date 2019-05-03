Hold up! Were Musa Mseleku's gifts to butter up his wives for wife number 5?
Uthando Nes’thembu was lit!
Uthando Nes’thembu's Musa "ripped up the whole rule book of men's conference" and had the streets in a mess when he gifted his wives with brand new Mercs, but some think it was to warm them up to the idea of wife number five.
Fans of the reality show have been grappling with the idea of another wife on the show. The last season ended with Musa seeming to suggest taking another wife.
His application was denied by his other wives though.
He even told TshisaLIVE that he was not on the hunt for wife number five at the moment.
""There are no plans for that right now. We are all too focused on business ventures. We are relaunching our book and we have just opened a tourism route. Those are what we are worrying about, not another addition to the family," he said last year.
But that hasn't stopped tweeps from keeping a close eye on the businessman in the hope of finding clues to him taking on another missus.
And when Musa handed out new cars, they were either calling him #HusbandGoals, questioning where he got his coins from or suspicious that he was up to something.
While they busy with the new cars, Mseleku will sneak in the 5th wive #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/giWAY3oV0O— Mondli Hubba #23 (@mondlipholoba) May 2, 2019
Musa is softening them up to get the fifth wife. #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/8kpaTDmTBp— Neferneferuaten♛ (@luciaralepobe) May 2, 2019
#UthandoNesthembu what does this man do for living..... Where on Earth does he get this money.... 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/30NF9bV5zf— Esihle❤Sophazi (@esihlenambitha2) May 2, 2019
#UthandoNesthembu Mseleku is not following the orders from our man's conference pic.twitter.com/LXD2SXIc9b— thembelani ntuli🇿🇦 (@PerfectorNtuli) May 2, 2019
Mseleku is the P30 of husbands 😂#UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/04cWbWyopv— sbhamu'somlabalaba (@TseTse_Boi) May 2, 2019
What does this guy do for a living? #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/5gwOvvYZaE— EIGHTY SEVEN 💱💵 (@Tbattisse) May 3, 2019
The Firth wife wherever she is coz already she's around.....#UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/FYrffwlJvu— Cudjoe_HS (@CudjoeHs) May 2, 2019
I would also cry like that if someone bought me a brand new Benz because I can't even afford a Uno or 7th hand Tazz. #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/MKx46kaRYw— Raised In Africa. (@paballo_patsa) May 2, 2019