Hold up! Were Musa Mseleku's gifts to butter up his wives for wife number 5?

Uthando Nes’thembu was lit!

03 May 2019 - 08:52 By Kyle Zeeman
Mzansi Magic's 'Uthando Nes’thembu' is a big hit with fans.
Uthando Nes’thembu's Musa "ripped up the whole rule book of men's conference" and had the streets in a mess when he gifted his wives with brand new Mercs, but some think it was to warm them up to the idea of wife number five.

Fans of the reality show have been grappling with the idea of another wife on the show. The  last season ended with Musa seeming to suggest taking another wife.

His application was denied by his other wives though.

He even told TshisaLIVE that he was not on the hunt for wife number five at the moment.

""There are no plans for that right now. We are all too focused on business ventures. We are relaunching our book and we have just opened a tourism route. Those are what we are worrying about, not another addition to the family," he said last year.

But that hasn't stopped tweeps from keeping a close eye on the businessman in the hope of finding clues to him taking on another missus.

And when Musa handed out new cars, they were either calling him #HusbandGoals, questioning where he got his coins from or suspicious that he was up to something.

