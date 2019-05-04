TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Here's proof that Kelly K is still slaying this music thing

Star thanks fans after her album gets 2.5 million streams plus two Sama nods

04 May 2019 - 10:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Kelly Khumalo is grateful for the support she's gets from her loyal fans.
Kelly Khumalo is grateful for the support she's gets from her loyal fans.
Image: Via Kelly Khumalo's Instagram

No matter how much drama may surround Kelly Khumalo from time to time, the one undeniable truth is that the woman can sing and that is reflected in the numbers which can't happen without real supporters.

Spotting a fresh face, Kelly took to social media to thank her fans from the bottom of her heart.

While Kelly has been hogging the entertainment news headlines for things that have nothing to do with her talent or music, it seems her fan base has not been slacking on giving her support where it matters most by buying her music.

The musician took to Twitter to share that in addition to having been nominated for two Sama awards for her album Unleashed, she was also told that her album reached 2.5 million streams and her single Jehova has bagged over 1.5 million streams.

"I just wanna say thank you to my followers, my supporters. People who have supported me through everything, over the 15 years in the music industry," she said.

Watch the rest of her message below.

Phumzile Sitole clears the air: I voted but it's not an ANC endorsement

'Orange Is The New Black' star was not impressed.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

This OPW couple started dating on Mxit & tweeps can't believe it!

Tweeps can't believe that Mxit produced a couple that tied the knot!
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Date My Family| When are we getting over this car thing, ladies?

"Kanti is she going to date the house and the car or is she going to date him?"
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema on 'cry baby' Papa Penny: 'He is catching feelings' TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Steve Hofmeyr smashes decoder after cancelling DStv contract TshisaLIVE
  3. Steve Hofmeyr on MultiChoice 'ban': 'I'm arranging a special funeral for my ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Cardi goes nude to address red carpet 'slip up' TshisaLIVE
  5. Steve Hofmeyr offers R10k cash if you smash your DStv decoder TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

DA Youth projects anti-corruption messages on historic Luthuli House
Steve Hofmeyr smashes decoder after cancelling DStv contract
X