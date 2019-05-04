WATCH | Here's proof that Kelly K is still slaying this music thing

No matter how much drama may surround Kelly Khumalo from time to time, the one undeniable truth is that the woman can sing and that is reflected in the numbers which can't happen without real supporters.

Spotting a fresh face, Kelly took to social media to thank her fans from the bottom of her heart.

While Kelly has been hogging the entertainment news headlines for things that have nothing to do with her talent or music, it seems her fan base has not been slacking on giving her support where it matters most by buying her music.

The musician took to Twitter to share that in addition to having been nominated for two Sama awards for her album Unleashed, she was also told that her album reached 2.5 million streams and her single Jehova has bagged over 1.5 million streams.

"I just wanna say thank you to my followers, my supporters. People who have supported me through everything, over the 15 years in the music industry," she said.

Watch the rest of her message below.