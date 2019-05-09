TshisaLIVE

Simz Ngema on releasing her 1st single: I've decided to live my life fully

09 May 2019 - 08:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Actress Simz Ngema is finally letting the music in her flow free.
Image: Instagram/Simz Ngema

After being taken over by her acting career, Simz Ngema is returning to her first love, music, with a hot house track, telling TshisaLIVE why she's decided to release music now just a few months after dropping her late husband's album.

"It's been a long journey and not an easy one but on Friday the world will finally get introduced to Quing Simz the musician,  a part of me I've been looking forward to sharing with them," she said.

Far from her own personal story, Simz's latest track is about cheating. She quickly makes it clear to TshisaLIVE that it was inspired by observations of some people she's interacted with in her social circles when she realised just how much people are going through in the name of love.

"The song is titled Thola Khona and it is all about cheating. While I was with Dumi, I used to be in our little bubble and never actually had the time to socialise. Now that he's gone, I've had to be more social and I've observed just how hard other people have it with relationships. People are seeing flames, literally going through the most, and the song talks about that."

The Isidingo actress explained that music was always her first choice but when acting took off, she put it aside.  Before she knew it, a couple of years had gone by but now she's making good on her promise to herself to live her best life.

Earlier this year, Simz made sure that her late husband, Dumi Masilela's album was released and she said the joy she got from doing that also reminded her that she needed to do that for herself.

"When I lost Dumi, my worst nightmare happened. In fact, worse than my worst but that also made me realise that the worst fear has already happened to me. I have nothing more to fear and that is why I am living boldly and making sure I live my best life. I've decided to live my life fully, without fear and Thola Khona is just one of the steps towards that goal," she said.

