IN MEMES | There was a whole 'hitman' on Rea Tsotella & it was tense!
There is usually madness on the Mzansi version of Jerry Springer but Monday's episode had a different vibe and tweeps are sure it had something to do with the fact that there was a suspected hitman on set!
On Rea Tsotella (Double Explosion) viewers met a woman who wrote to the show to ask them to help make her brother see the dangers of his job and how it has negatively affected their family.
The woman said that she suspected that her brother was a hitman and that because of his job their mother, little brother and the brother's baby mama had all died. When the brother finally appeared on the show, he didn't confirm or deny if the rumours were true.
Needless to say, the usually unruly crowd was really calm and the tension could be sliced with a butter knife!
#ReaTsotella— S² (@SbohSibisi) May 6, 2019
Being a hitman (#Inkabi) is a very dangerous job, especially if you have a family because it might put their lives in danger as well, so what happens in such instances where your job is tearing the family apart.
Tonight at 21:30 on @MojaLoveTv - @DStv Ch157. pic.twitter.com/C5QNtvLEO1
Look, it was tense and the tweeps saw it!
The audience for this episode had no choice but to behave #ReaTsotella #inkabi pic.twitter.com/BBQ93tzP1y— T kallisen (@Coziest_Tizzy) May 6, 2019
Ayi the way its so quiet in the studio, ngathi theres no audience..even Moshe ngathi he's not asking too much lol #ReaTsotella #Inkabi pic.twitter.com/sTntDsMXtK— Timi™ (@Timi_01) May 6, 2019
Audience Be On The Leash Today😂😂😂 That Time Ayikho Ne Nkabi Yakhona... #Inkabi #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/ZmM7QAhAr4— Ivan Is The Name 🐼🎲🎱 ◢◤ (@Effective_IV) May 6, 2019
When #inkabi walked in the audience was terrified to even clap for him😂😂😂#ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/z6Ri4vQmk2— SHANDU 🌈🖤💚💛 (@kuntatyga) May 6, 2019
Lol Not Even A Word From The Audience Today😂😂😂 #Inkabi #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/SSjY1vJyXJ— Ivan Is The Name 🐼🎲🎱 ◢◤ (@Effective_IV) May 6, 2019
Wow. What a wow. Am even scared to tweet what I really feel pic.twitter.com/2hy8VN02dP— mustang (@JkhuluMustang) May 6, 2019
Am I the only one who don't believe that is Bheka's child? Something is not adding up 🤔 #inkabi #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/gAB8bWPRzP— Sakhekile Mafu (@SimplyS_Kay) May 6, 2019
The #inkabi survival mode is really a disturbing and hurting one shuuuuuwiiiiiiii #ReaTsotella hitman in the house thou... Gwad!!! pic.twitter.com/dAlXsfTpu6— Palesa.M (@Nthashlee) May 6, 2019
So do the cops investigate him now that he has been exposed as an #Inkabi ?#ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/IDycMeA81H— Lesilo Rula (@kay_mahapa) May 6, 2019
This is me tonight, I’m ready for tonight’s episode of #ReaTsotella. Mans is a whole hitman #Inkabi pic.twitter.com/4WiQA6NuFT— Reba (@RebaMokgoko) May 6, 2019