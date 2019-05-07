TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | There was a whole 'hitman' on Rea Tsotella & it was tense!

07 May 2019 - 10:46 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Moshe Ndiki was too shocked to say anything after he found out he had an alleged 'nkabi' on his show.
Image: Via Instagram

There is usually madness on the Mzansi version of Jerry Springer but Monday's episode had a different vibe and tweeps are sure it had something to do with the fact that there was a suspected hitman on set!

On Rea Tsotella (Double Explosion) viewers met a woman who wrote to the show to ask them to help make her brother see the dangers of his job and how it has negatively affected their family.

The woman said that she suspected that her brother was a hitman and that because of his job their mother, little brother and the brother's baby mama had all died. When the brother finally appeared on the show, he didn't confirm or deny if the rumours were true.

Needless to say, the usually unruly crowd was really calm and the tension could be sliced with a butter knife!

Look, it was tense and the tweeps saw it!

