IN MEMES | 'Uthando Nes'thembu' wives are at war again & fans are split

When the latest season of Uthando Nes'thembu began, it seemed like peace would reign supreme, but that was short-lived. Musa's wives went to war again on Thursday night.

All the excitement the wives felt last week when Musa surprised them with cars was forgotten when their personalities clashed.

Similarly, the harmony on Twitter also faded as the wives fought, splitting the once-united fan base into different teams for different wives.

Fans are convinced that this season MaYeni is the most savage. While MaKhumalo is still regarded as the lovable and "humble" one, she still irks the hell out of those who think she's two-faced and seeks validation.

Fans have come to terms with the fact that MaCele calls a spade a spade and, well, MaNgwabe is just seen as the fun wife - until she doesn't get her way, then everybody sees flames.

Tweeps had all the memes for the wives!