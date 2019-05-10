IN MEMES | 'Uthando Nes'thembu' wives are at war again & fans are split
When the latest season of Uthando Nes'thembu began, it seemed like peace would reign supreme, but that was short-lived. Musa's wives went to war again on Thursday night.
All the excitement the wives felt last week when Musa surprised them with cars was forgotten when their personalities clashed.
Similarly, the harmony on Twitter also faded as the wives fought, splitting the once-united fan base into different teams for different wives.
Fans are convinced that this season MaYeni is the most savage. While MaKhumalo is still regarded as the lovable and "humble" one, she still irks the hell out of those who think she's two-faced and seeks validation.
Fans have come to terms with the fact that MaCele calls a spade a spade and, well, MaNgwabe is just seen as the fun wife - until she doesn't get her way, then everybody sees flames.
Tweeps had all the memes for the wives!
Mr Mseleku handles more complaints from his wives than a manager at a Woolworths in a white neighbourhood.— Risenga Mashinini (@RisMashinini) May 9, 2019
What a man. What a life.#UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/08gLSmX8FS
#Uthandonesthembu This Family. pic.twitter.com/HUzerAGIuy— Gomotsegang wa ga Moholeng 🍀 (@Ndu_moholeng) May 9, 2019
MaKhumalo is a fave forever😍😍— Mandisa Malevisto🇿🇦 (@MalevuMandisa) May 9, 2019
I love her spirit and the way she avoids arguments😊😊😊
Plus she is pretty and fun💃💃
Team Wife Number 3😍😍#uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/xWnwnyRcQc
“Anginendaba, Anginamsebenzi” -MaYeni ✊🏾 A Queen 👑 An everyday mood this 🔥 #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/XjO69gt4a9— Thandeka Mncube 🏳️🌈 🌈 (@iam_Ndoni) May 9, 2019
#Uthandonesthembu haaai this season kubi pic.twitter.com/5385sQc9Pp— IamAGlobalCitizen✊ (@ItuMadiege) May 9, 2019
Mayeni is the type of a woman who pulls other women down, & the way people applaud her for it (especially ladies), shows that girl hate is a serious issue. MaK's only sin is being loved by this man#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/uExiENsimr— Mo (@Habo_Babe) May 9, 2019
#uThandoNesthembu no man MaYeni ngeke this season she is savage 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5H32RhhhpN— Thandeka (@Tk4cute) May 9, 2019
I did not see MaNgwabe coming on this episode. First an altercation with Mato, then calling uMseleku nge Mumish #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/Gi4VxaqXY2— PRECIOUS (@PreshMoloi24) May 9, 2019
MaCele une drama #uThandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/u1Uazt5j7O— Mallondy (@LondiweMakhanya) May 10, 2019
Mangwabe said face me....dont say people fight for beds😃😃😃i cant leave my house and sleep on a singlebed #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/00ic2KnxUE— Lindz (@Lindz02067609) May 9, 2019
The young wives are a vibe🤣🤣🤣— Mandisa Malevisto🇿🇦 (@MalevuMandisa) May 9, 2019
Yadini or Cubana vibes😊😊😊#uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/H2GgXlD29W