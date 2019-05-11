How to clapback Mampintsha's style? Return with a no. 1 track on iTunes

Despite everything that has happened in the last two months for Mampintsha, the musician is laughing all the way to the music streaming number one spot with his latest song Khona Iyngane Lay'Ndlini.

Soon after a live video showing Mampintsha slap Babes several times on her Instagram Stories went viral, it seemed as if the musician's career was nearing its end. But it seems that like a phoenix, Mampintsha has risen.

After much speculation as to the origin of the song Khona Iyngane Lay'Ndlini - the song that mocks the abusive situation that was shown on the viral video and uses the words Mampintsha said to Babes after he slapped her - Mampintsha officially released the track.

The song features Babes Wodumo, DJ Tira and Campmasters and they even created a music video, which has the usual squad (DJ Tira, Tipcee, etc.) in there dancing without a care in the world.

The song shot straight to number one on the iTunes charts indicating that it was being streamed and downloaded.

A clear indication that the "boycott" had no effect.