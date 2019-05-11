TshisaLIVE

How to clapback Mampintsha's style? Return with a no. 1 track on iTunes

11 May 2019 - 11:59 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo in the dock in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on March 5 2019.
Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo in the dock in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on March 5 2019.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

Despite everything that has happened in the last two months for Mampintsha, the musician is laughing all the way to the music streaming number one spot with his latest song Khona Iyngane Lay'Ndlini.

Soon after a live video showing Mampintsha slap Babes several times on her Instagram Stories went viral, it seemed as if the musician's career was nearing its end. But it seems that like a phoenix, Mampintsha has risen.

After much speculation as to the origin of the song Khona Iyngane Lay'Ndlini - the song that mocks the abusive situation that was shown on the viral video and uses the words Mampintsha said to Babes after he slapped her - Mampintsha officially released the track.

The song features Babes Wodumo, DJ Tira and Campmasters and they even created a music video, which has the usual squad (DJ Tira, Tipcee, etc.) in there dancing without a care in the world.

The song shot straight to number one on the iTunes charts indicating that it was being streamed and downloaded.

A clear indication that the "boycott" had no effect.

Mampintsha has termed the recent developments in his life as "blessings".

However, some tweeps have expressed their disappointment with Babes and Mampintsha for turning what they deemed a serious matter into a "publicity" strategy.

MORE

Zodwa Wabantu on proposing to her bae: If you love your man, why wait?

Her and bae's rings cost R61,000
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Babes and Mampintsha: A collab & 'reunion' - What does the law say?

His team says it was just a lovers tiff, but her team is mum on the 'reunion'
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Vusi Nova hits back at critics as celebs hit election rallies over the weekend

Here’s where some of your favs were during the last weekend before elections.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Mzansi impressed with Rasta's painting of Julius Malema - 'Clearly he is a huge fan'

Rasta has won the hearts of South Africans with his latest painting of EFF leader, Julius Malema.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. AKA to Cyril Ramaphosa: 'I want to introduce you to my woman' TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi renames Keyshia Cole Khanyisile Cele after Zulu tweet TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper reacts to getting 'snubbed' by President Cyril Ramaphosa TshisaLIVE
  4. Bonang hits back at Ramaphosa Instagram Live backlash TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Trevor Noah on Caster Semenya vs IAAF: 'This is some bullsh*t' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Elections 2019: What we know so far
Watch the moment the DA wins the Western Cape 2019 elections
X