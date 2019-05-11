How to clapback Mampintsha's style? Return with a no. 1 track on iTunes
Despite everything that has happened in the last two months for Mampintsha, the musician is laughing all the way to the music streaming number one spot with his latest song Khona Iyngane Lay'Ndlini.
Soon after a live video showing Mampintsha slap Babes several times on her Instagram Stories went viral, it seemed as if the musician's career was nearing its end. But it seems that like a phoenix, Mampintsha has risen.
After much speculation as to the origin of the song Khona Iyngane Lay'Ndlini - the song that mocks the abusive situation that was shown on the viral video and uses the words Mampintsha said to Babes after he slapped her - Mampintsha officially released the track.
The song features Babes Wodumo, DJ Tira and Campmasters and they even created a music video, which has the usual squad (DJ Tira, Tipcee, etc.) in there dancing without a care in the world.
The song shot straight to number one on the iTunes charts indicating that it was being streamed and downloaded.
A clear indication that the "boycott" had no effect.
Being removed from iTunes and coming back as number 1 >>>>>>>— S H I M O R A (@MampintshaNuz) May 4, 2019
Mampintsha has termed the recent developments in his life as "blessings".
Nazi Ezinye iz’busiso... night night 🕺🕺🕺🕺🙏 pic.twitter.com/ynhUL9urDO— S H I M O R A (@MampintshaNuz) May 5, 2019
However, some tweeps have expressed their disappointment with Babes and Mampintsha for turning what they deemed a serious matter into a "publicity" strategy.
Yoh Mampintsha must feel invincible AF right now.— Katlego ✨ (@TheGalWithAFro) May 5, 2019
He was caught on camera hitting a woman, a month later he has a song mocking the incident and now it’s number 1 on iTunes. A song about GBV is Number 1.
There’s something seriously wrong with SA.
I am so ashamed.— bontleblogs (@bontlelq) May 3, 2019
I am disappointed.
I am angry.
I want to boycott all radio stations that will play Babes wodumo and Mampintsha's music. I want to boycott venues that will allow them to perform at.
We cannot make light of domestic violence. This is wrong. Yoh hae, I am angry.
I'm never gonna lose sympathy for Babes just because her abuser has skill and tactic in manipulation and abuse. Her succumbing to the cycle of abuse doesn't make Mampintsha any less of an abuser and her less of a victim. If anything, these events highlight the intensity of abuse.— Naledi Chirwa (@NalediChirwa) May 4, 2019
Babes going back to Mampintsha (if she did) is not why I am shook, I am shook and mad that they’ve turned this into a joke to a point where they have a song and video. Now that’s bullshit— Khuluse🤾🏽♂️ (@MprueDie) May 3, 2019
I’m just pleading with you guys to not let the Babes and Mampintsha situation to not have empathy for abused women, there are many women who want to get out. They still need you to believe them and support them. Don’t feel stupid for supporting babes, it just means you’re human.— #ThandwaNdim OUT NOW (@AmandaBlackSA) May 4, 2019
When I think about the Babes Wodumo & Mampintsha Saga, The whole country came to a standstill, political parties got involved, the police commissioner got involved, her family did a press conference, other gender based violence victims tried to protect her. What a disappointment.— CARS (@VLNAfrica) May 3, 2019