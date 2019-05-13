Boity: People have to get used to seeing me take snuff

TV personality Boity Thulo has told her fans and followers that they are going to have to get used to the idea of her using snuff in public, after getting stares while doing so in the past.

The star has opened up before about using smokeless tobacco, telling Tumi Morake on WTF Tumi last year that she often carries it around in her handbag.

But it seems fans still haven't got the message that it is a thing, and have been wilding out there when they see Boity roll up and sniff.

She sent a message on Twitter to these fans recently, letting them know what's up.