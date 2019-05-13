Boity: People have to get used to seeing me take snuff
TV personality Boity Thulo has told her fans and followers that they are going to have to get used to the idea of her using snuff in public, after getting stares while doing so in the past.
The star has opened up before about using smokeless tobacco, telling Tumi Morake on WTF Tumi last year that she often carries it around in her handbag.
But it seems fans still haven't got the message that it is a thing, and have been wilding out there when they see Boity roll up and sniff.
She sent a message on Twitter to these fans recently, letting them know what's up.
Peeps are gonna have to get used to seeing me take snuif in public, hey. The stares are wild. 😅🤷🏾♀️— #BAKAE OUT NOW (@Boity) May 10, 2019
The post led to so many questions, including how often she sneezes after taking.
And Boity did her best to keep the convo flowing.
The convo drew mixed reaction from fans with some questioning why she was taking snuff, while others joked about buying her a cake shaped as a tub of snuff.
@Boity NTSU/TAXI has to pay you, O nne brand ambassador #BAKAENOWOUT pic.twitter.com/IFDqk8ZPBJ— S°llyMantara.🇿🇦 (@Kingsla05076377) May 10, 2019
Thats why you dope on the mic;Errbody that hits lines of coca or snuff before going to the mic always deliver..I now know where you get your punchlines ngwadesu.. pic.twitter.com/y3Ib56LsWR— IzyTillerWorld🌍 (@izytiller1) May 10, 2019
Definitely ordering you this on your next Bday. pic.twitter.com/vsooFg49kI— Sasha Fierce (@Quevilicious) May 11, 2019
Did the tobacco industry consult with the spiritual realm or the spiritual consulted with the tobacco companies?— Bongani Mihlayonke Zulu (@Mihlayonke) May 11, 2019
🙆🏻♂️🙆🏻♂️🙆🏻♂️🙆🏻♂️😢😢😢 akere wabona pic.twitter.com/RJ94sErCqV— NOT YET UHURU XHOSA™️ (@Luu_Matinjwa) May 11, 2019