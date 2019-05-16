TshisaLIVE

Zodwa Wabantu: My late mom is proud of me, clothed or naked

16 May 2019 - 08:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu believes her mom is proud of her.
Image: Via Zodwa Libram Instagram

Like most people whose mothers have died, whenever something amazing happens for Zodwa Wabantu she can't help but think about what her mother's reaction would have been.

After bagging a deal that will see her images go up all over SA on billboards, Zodwa took to Instagram to declare that she believed her mother was a proud woman wherever she is.

"My late mom is proud, clothed or naked. It is business. The face of Daily Sun marketing digital campaign billboard," she said.

Zodwa's mother died when she was only 11-years-old and life has never been the same or easier for her since then.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE soon after she announced her plans to lobola her Ben 10 boyfriend, Ntobeko, Zodwa explained that she's been independent for a long time but that when big things happen she realises how much she would have preferred to have a confidant in her mother.

"People have said a lot of things about me and spoken so many different negative things about me since I was young. Not having a mother, I have mostly had to defend myself and I got used to it.

"But now I am doing better in life. I have managed to make something out of myself. I am proud of my progress, I'm sure my mother would be proud too."

