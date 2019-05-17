Mzansi thinks it's time for Tevin Campbell to 'come back home'
He tweeted in Sesotho again ... and hinted that he might be here in two months!
The first time US star Tevin Campbell tweeted in Sesotho, Mzansi went absolutely ballistic. Now he's done it again and many feel it's time he headed home!
The Dandelion hitmaker took to Twitter to let Mzansi know that he loved them dearly and that he's headed to the country in approximately two months. And, to the delight of his fans, he conveyed his message in Sesotho!
"Kea u rata SA!!! Ke u bone ka likhoeli tse peli!!! (I hope this is right)," he said.
Then he added his potential concert dates just under the initial tweet.
"July 27th Grand West Casino, Capetown. August 1 Times Square Casino, Gauteng August 2nd Boardwalk Casino, Port Elizabeth. Please share. Flyers to share soon," the star tweeted.
Kea u rata SA!!! Ke u bone ka likhoeli tse peli!!! (I hope this is right 🙏🏾) pic.twitter.com/bcxZvM2Auj— Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) May 16, 2019
Of course, his tweets ignited viral happiness on the TL for his fans.
However, it was still the language he used to communicate his message that got the attention. Tweeps don't just want Tevin to come visit or just perform and leave. They wanna hook a brother up with citizenship!
Check out the reactions below:
Woooooooo cancel all my bookings I’ll be jumping on stage to sing with Mthevana on this day! https://t.co/vmGD8fWQ6b— Aaaah Zanomculo (@thandiswamazwai) May 17, 2019
Not bad Nkgonne. Re tla o bona ka Phukwi. 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/YGJCUu7iJp— Tbg Mokotedi (@Tbg_4Real) May 17, 2019
It's better than many renditions I've seen. We appreciate you sir.— IG: papastan_ (@StanGass) May 17, 2019
This is how it should've been written:
Kea o rata SA!! Ke tlo ho bona ka mora likhoeli tse peli!!
Your teacher is teaching you proper Sesotho there.
Come home ntate. Oska tla le Trevor Noah please. Used to charm ladies with your music at res with my Pentium 2 I picked up from the zoology lab recycle store room at Wits. Worked everytime— Mduduzi Seakamela (@MduBeernong) May 17, 2019