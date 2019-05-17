TshisaLIVE

Mzansi thinks it's time for Tevin Campbell to 'come back home'

He tweeted in Sesotho again ... and hinted that he might be here in two months!

17 May 2019 - 09:40 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
US singer Tevin Campbell shook SA when he tweeted in Sesotho again.
US singer Tevin Campbell shook SA when he tweeted in Sesotho again.
Image: Facebook/Tevin Campbell

The first time US star Tevin Campbell tweeted in Sesotho, Mzansi went absolutely ballistic. Now he's done it again and many feel it's time he headed home!

The Dandelion hitmaker took to Twitter to let Mzansi know that he loved them dearly and that he's headed to the country in approximately two months. And, to the delight of his fans, he conveyed his message in Sesotho!

"Kea u rata SA!!! Ke u bone ka likhoeli tse peli!!! (I hope this is right)," he said.

Then he added his potential concert dates just under the initial tweet.

"July 27th Grand West Casino, Capetown. August 1 Times Square Casino, Gauteng August 2nd Boardwalk Casino, Port Elizabeth. Please share. Flyers to share soon," the star tweeted.

Of course, his tweets ignited viral happiness on the TL for his fans. 

However, it was still the language he used to communicate his message that got the attention. Tweeps don't just want Tevin to come visit or just perform and leave. They wanna hook a brother up with citizenship!

Check out the reactions below:

MORE

Ringo the changes: muso joins surprising list of new MPLs

The political party picks for SA’s new generation of lawmakers make an interestingly vibrant mix.
News
1 hour ago

Bohang Moeko's excited about his Hollywood gig: I got a taste now I want more

It's only the beginning for Bohang!
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

Three big hints that Babes and Mampintsha reunited before 'mediation'

Are they or aren't they back together?
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Paxton Fielies is 'grateful' for support from fans after she got scammed

A generous supporter offered to pay for renovations for free
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Babes does a vosho after court appearance and dashes off to Mampintsha TshisaLIVE
  2. 'WTF!' - Mzansi reacts to Babes's behaviour at Mampintsha court appearance TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I'm p*ssed' - Penny Lebyane weighs in on Verwoerd's grandson heading to ... TshisaLIVE
  4. OPINION | Nah, Trevor! Don't use us for a laugh TshisaLIVE
  5. When Papa Penny said 'down sit' instead of 'sit down' Mzansi felt played! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
Babes does a vosho after court appearance and dashes off to Mampintsha
X