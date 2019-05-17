Mzansi thinks it's time for Tevin Campbell to 'come back home'

The first time US star Tevin Campbell tweeted in Sesotho, Mzansi went absolutely ballistic. Now he's done it again and many feel it's time he headed home!

The Dandelion hitmaker took to Twitter to let Mzansi know that he loved them dearly and that he's headed to the country in approximately two months. And, to the delight of his fans, he conveyed his message in Sesotho!

"Kea u rata SA!!! Ke u bone ka likhoeli tse peli!!! (I hope this is right)," he said.

Then he added his potential concert dates just under the initial tweet.

"July 27th Grand West Casino, Capetown. August 1 Times Square Casino, Gauteng August 2nd Boardwalk Casino, Port Elizabeth. Please share. Flyers to share soon," the star tweeted.