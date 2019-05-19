TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Mlindo's ready for church with this gospel version of Macala

In fact the hitmaker said he's thinking of getting baptised!

19 May 2019 - 16:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Mlindo's song Macala, has entered the church space now.
Mlindo's song Macala, has entered the church space now.
Image: Instagram/Mlindo

You know your track is doing the things when fans take the time to remix it, but Mlindo the Vocalist was never ready for the gospel version of Macala

Taking to Instagram, Mlindo shared a video of an unidentified praise and worship team singing the hit song at the pastor's request in church. The congregation went gaga as the typical church keyboard joined forces with singers who belted out the lyrics. 

All Mlindo could say was that he's ready for baptism which left most of his followers howling!

"I’m getting baptised," he captioned the video.

Check out the video below... it might be worth zooming in when the pastor busts a move!

Mlindo has gotten props and award nominations for his debut album Emakhaya and this hot collabo is one of the tracks that has received the most loved from fans.

Here's the original song below.

TshisaLIVE
