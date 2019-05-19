WATCH | Mlindo's ready for church with this gospel version of Macala

You know your track is doing the things when fans take the time to remix it, but Mlindo the Vocalist was never ready for the gospel version of Macala.

Taking to Instagram, Mlindo shared a video of an unidentified praise and worship team singing the hit song at the pastor's request in church. The congregation went gaga as the typical church keyboard joined forces with singers who belted out the lyrics.

All Mlindo could say was that he's ready for baptism which left most of his followers howling!

"I’m getting baptised," he captioned the video.

Check out the video below... it might be worth zooming in when the pastor busts a move!