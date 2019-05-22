TshisaLIVE

Ntsiki Mazwai labels Pearl Thusi thread pathetic, then starts yellow bone debate

22 May 2019 - 12:42 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Pearl Thusi had a lot to say about Ntsiki Mazwai on Twitter and she's replied.
Image: Instagram/Pearl Thusi and Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

Ntsiki Mazwai has finally acknowledged the thread in which Pearl Thusi dragged her a few days ago and dubbed the whole thing "pathetic" before asking followers to discuss "yellow bone privilege".

A few days ago, Pearl laughed off Ntsiki's accusation that she is "obnoxious" and then tweeted a whole thread about how the poet could use some "love" that may teach her to spread love too.

Ntsiki trended for over 20 hours following the thread by Pearl but kept mum until Wednesday morning when she asked if her followers could remember a time she "fought" with Pearl over what qualifies as beauty.

"When did I fight with Pearl Thusi about what beauty looks like now? This is pathetic. I don't even follow her and haven't tweeted her. So what the f**k is this sh*t? 

Pearl had implied that Ntsiki is always going out of her way to say things about people she claims not to care about.

"Yazi you'll be minding your own business. Then there comes Ntsiki out of nowhere she's so funny yazi. Bless her shame man," she said before going on to drag Mandela and Jesus into her thread about Ntsiki.

Ntsiki went the "Bonang route" with her reply.

Then went on to ignite a dialogue over what she calls "yellow bone privilege".

Which was conveniently started just after the Pearl Thusi jab, who also happens to be light in complexion ... yikes!

Read the thread below.

