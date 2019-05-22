Ntsiki Mazwai labels Pearl Thusi thread pathetic, then starts yellow bone debate

Ntsiki Mazwai has finally acknowledged the thread in which Pearl Thusi dragged her a few days ago and dubbed the whole thing "pathetic" before asking followers to discuss "yellow bone privilege".

A few days ago, Pearl laughed off Ntsiki's accusation that she is "obnoxious" and then tweeted a whole thread about how the poet could use some "love" that may teach her to spread love too.

Ntsiki trended for over 20 hours following the thread by Pearl but kept mum until Wednesday morning when she asked if her followers could remember a time she "fought" with Pearl over what qualifies as beauty.

"When did I fight with Pearl Thusi about what beauty looks like now? This is pathetic. I don't even follow her and haven't tweeted her. So what the f**k is this sh*t?