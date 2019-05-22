Ntsiki Mazwai labels Pearl Thusi thread pathetic, then starts yellow bone debate
Ntsiki Mazwai has finally acknowledged the thread in which Pearl Thusi dragged her a few days ago and dubbed the whole thing "pathetic" before asking followers to discuss "yellow bone privilege".
A few days ago, Pearl laughed off Ntsiki's accusation that she is "obnoxious" and then tweeted a whole thread about how the poet could use some "love" that may teach her to spread love too.
Ntsiki trended for over 20 hours following the thread by Pearl but kept mum until Wednesday morning when she asked if her followers could remember a time she "fought" with Pearl over what qualifies as beauty.
"When did I fight with Pearl Thusi about what beauty looks like now? This is pathetic. I don't even follow her and haven't tweeted her. So what the f**k is this sh*t?
When did I fight with Pearl Thusi about what beauty looks like now? This is pathetic. I don't even follow her and haven't tweeted her. So what the fuck is this shit? DEDELUMAMIYA bitches— Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 22, 2019
Pearl had implied that Ntsiki is always going out of her way to say things about people she claims not to care about.
"Yazi you'll be minding your own business. Then there comes Ntsiki out of nowhere she's so funny yazi. Bless her shame man," she said before going on to drag Mandela and Jesus into her thread about Ntsiki.
Ntsiki went the "Bonang route" with her reply.
Keng ....have they already started using my name to get media attention???? Because when they talk about themselves...nobody listens? 😂😂😂🙏🏿Bless them— Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 22, 2019
Then went on to ignite a dialogue over what she calls "yellow bone privilege".
Which was conveniently started just after the Pearl Thusi jab, who also happens to be light in complexion ... yikes!
Read the thread below.
Everybody trying to drag me....kodwa ndiyaphunuyuka bendiphethe 😂— Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 22, 2019
This one is feeling touched because a yellow bone is offended. How dare I?😂How dare I insult a yellow bone— Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 22, 2019
Should we talk about yellow bone privilege today? Where if you are light skinned you are deemed beauty wether you're pretty.......or not 😂😂😂😂just be light.— Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 22, 2019
Do you know that thing when a Yellow bone is not so attractive but walks around looking down on dark skinned girls. It's so funny to watch a delusional person in action. 😂😂— Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 22, 2019
White people gave black people yellow bone privilege and skinny privilege.....so basically the more you look white, the more attractive you are for jobs and beauty— Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 22, 2019