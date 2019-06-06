Zodwa shuts down 'plastic surgery' questions: There's nothing to fix on my face

Zodwa Wabantu is known for her brutal honesty and realness and that is why fans were concerned when the entertainer took to Instagram to show her undergoing a skin procedure.

Fans asked the entertainer if the next step was surgery but Zodwa told TshisaLIVE that she has no plans to ever surgically "fix" her face because there's nothing to "fix". She explained that she had a vampire facial to help her stay young.

"Those that think I'm ugly must just hang in there because my 'ugly' face will never change.

"My fans never have to worry about me getting plastic surgery on my face. There's nothing to fix on my face. The procedure I posted was about my skin, I want to get rid of blemishes and dark spots and to prevent wrinkles and such. I want to look fresh," she said.

Zodwa said the facial she got would help her glow and that's all she wanted, now that she can afford she saw no reason not to do it.

The modified vampire facial includes drawing blood from your arm, separating the platelets, and then injecting or massaging it into your skin.

Here are some of the snaps from the facial.