TshisaLIVE

WATCH | That Connie Ferguson six-pack left the streets STRESSED!

07 June 2019 - 09:43 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Connie Ferguson is still at the top of her game and looking stunning.
Connie Ferguson is still at the top of her game and looking stunning.
Image: Via Instagram/Ferguson Films

It's no secret that Connie Ferguson is one of the sexiest queens in the entertainment industry and her beautiful figure has always been there and well maintained but when Mzansi saw her abs last night, they were shook!

It's not that it was impossible for her to push a six pack, tweeps said, it was that she hasn't been all "Cassper" about it and when she dropped that short video, her army of fans just couldn't believe it.

Connie immediately found herself on the Twitter trends list for most of Thursday night. 

The consensus was that if tweeps had abs like Connie's they would live in crop tops.  But when Connie shared the video, she was just talking about her gym pact with her girls.

Like, she wasn't even flexing in her caption...

"The way I didn’t feel like going to gym today after a long day at work! But we made a pact with my sisters that we will pull each other up when we feel like slacking!"

Most tweeps lost their appetites after seeing how magnificent Connie looks and we're quite certain many have decided to walk past the magwinya stall this morning because the amount of stress on these streets was too much!

Just check out the shock for yourself bellow:

MORE

Yasss gurl! RiRi is the richest female musician & the net is here for it

First Jay Z, now RiRi ... go #MelaninMagic
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Cassper Nyovest: That guy swore at my mom, I'll never ever get over that sh*t

As far as Cassper sees it, him and AKA are done for life!
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Lady Zamar's new album art & song list has landed

Looks like Lady Zamar wasn't playing when she said she'll leave it all in her songs.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Papa Penny on his funeral cover: Who said insurance must be owned by whites only?

Papa Penny is determined to help people bury their loved ones with dignity
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Malcolm X hits back at comments that his bae is 'too young' for him TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper on why Nigerian music industry is better: There's too much petty ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Mature' AKA applauded after he 'refuses to spill tea' on Bonang & Cassper TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | More shade! Here's the video Sho Madjozi dedicated to her ex TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper on being in R7m debt after #FillUpMosesMabhida TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
X