WATCH | That Connie Ferguson six-pack left the streets STRESSED!
It's no secret that Connie Ferguson is one of the sexiest queens in the entertainment industry and her beautiful figure has always been there and well maintained but when Mzansi saw her abs last night, they were shook!
It's not that it was impossible for her to push a six pack, tweeps said, it was that she hasn't been all "Cassper" about it and when she dropped that short video, her army of fans just couldn't believe it.
Connie immediately found herself on the Twitter trends list for most of Thursday night.
The consensus was that if tweeps had abs like Connie's they would live in crop tops. But when Connie shared the video, she was just talking about her gym pact with her girls.
Like, she wasn't even flexing in her caption...
"The way I didn’t feel like going to gym today after a long day at work! But we made a pact with my sisters that we will pull each other up when we feel like slacking!"
View this post on Instagram
The way I didn’t feel like going to gym today after a long day at work!😩 But we made a pact with my sisters that we will pull each other up when we feel like slacking! Cava my little victory dance after conquering @mzi_wa_choko6 ‘s class at @fightclubsa Honeydew!💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 By the way that’s my attempt at the nae nae!😂🙈 Operation kapha kapha kapha in full swing!😬💪🏾❤️ #operationnoflabbyarms #gotsofalayobatlang #packsquad #TheQueens #YearOfTheQueen #4to49 #GeminiSeason
Most tweeps lost their appetites after seeing how magnificent Connie looks and we're quite certain many have decided to walk past the magwinya stall this morning because the amount of stress on these streets was too much!
Just check out the shock for yourself bellow:
Me after seeing Connie Ferguson's six pack on Instagram pic.twitter.com/f4yzyTBtxD— Mokgadi Mohlabe 🎓🎓 (@kgadiyamohlabe) June 7, 2019
This could be me😭😭but I don’t want to run mma ko khoneng wa magwinya out of business..someone must support black business 😭😭😭 Ous Connie and her squad are representing me🤣🤣🤣 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1cUBkQSXDo— ❤️O wara fela🤞🏾❤️ (@Neoza_Monaiza) June 7, 2019
I greet you in the name of Connie Ferguson and her body pic.twitter.com/GtMQxrwDtC— MissOrchards (@ompimissfrenchy) June 7, 2019
After seeing why Connie was trending😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TFYOo2Gxbo— FENYI (@Sefenyamasogana) June 7, 2019
Connie Ferguson just turned my TGIF into a blue Monday but im ok. pic.twitter.com/HNQZwCQWcd— Dineo Nyathi (@Dineo1064) June 7, 2019
@Connie_Ferguson literally just forced us to go to gym😕 pic.twitter.com/EupLxjr2Lh— Allay💕 (@_Masego_00) June 7, 2019