SNAPS | From a yellow Lambo to a yellow Porsche! Khanyi buys R1,5m ride

09 June 2019 - 08:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Khanyi Mbau has a yellow Porsche Carrera.
Khanyi Mbau has a yellow Porsche Carrera.
Image: Instagram/Khanyi Mbau

Day one fans of Khanyi Mbau were left with an overwhelming feeling of nostalgia this week when the media personality unveiled her latest yellow sports car, which reminded them of her days as the “OG gold-digger” in Mzansi with a yellow Lambo.

Khanyi bought herself a yellow Porsche Carrera that retails for anything from R1,5 million and when she took to the socials to share her latest set of wheels, she reminded herself of how she far she had come since the yellow Lambo days.

“The story of Porsche and I. For every stone thrown at me, I built a village. What you planned to be as a kid, find that place!" she said.

Back in the days, before slay queens was a thing, Khanyi was the dubbed the “bling” girl of Mzansi and often hogged headlines for her luxurious lifestyle on her blesser, Mandla Mthembu’s bill.

The one thing that no one will ever forget was when Khanyi and her bae at the time bought two identical yellow Lamborghinis.

Taking a moment to thank her supporters that have been with her though the ups and downs, Khanyi reflected on the time gone by.

"For the Mbau Nation that stood by me through every fall, chose yellow as a throwback to our power days a reminder of how far we have come!"

