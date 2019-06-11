Fans left fuming as AKA cancels gig in US capital at the last minute

AKA's spokesperson Krystal Thorpe told TshisaLIVE that the star had been caught up with commitments in New York.

"AKA's sole purpose for his current trip to the US was for his responsibilities as a Reebok ambassador. Everything else was secondary to that. Unfortunately, work for [the] client was unforeseeably extended and he could not depart New York in time to make his appearance in Washington DC," explained Thorpe.

She said AKA's team was in contact with the event promoter to make sure that his fans are not left high and dry.

"His booking agent is in engagement with the event promoter, as AKA is still in the US, to work out a favourable solution for the event and his fans.

"He was never billed to perform, but just as an appearance," she added.