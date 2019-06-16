LOL! Trevor Noah says lions running rampant is not helping SA's reputation

Trevor Noah is not happy about the lions that are running rampant in Limpopo, saying it is bad for South Africa’s reputation.

The 14 lions were believed to have escaped from the Kruger National Park.

However, park officials said the animals were not owned by them, but were part of a group that had been living in the area for some time.

Phalaborwa residents have been warned to keep an eye out and stay safe. The lions were spotted near a copper mine in Limpopo this week.

Trevor Noah took to his The Daily Show to share his frustration at the news.

“As a South African I get asked dumb questions, like do we have lions running around?” he said.

“Now I have to say yes. I’m so mad at these lions!” he laughed .