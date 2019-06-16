TshisaLIVE

LOL! Trevor Noah says lions running rampant is not helping SA's reputation

16 June 2019 - 11:59 By Thando Mpembe
Trevor Noah has weighed in on the lions in Phalaborwa.
Trevor Noah has weighed in on the lions in Phalaborwa.
Image: Trevor Noah via Instagram

Trevor Noah is not happy about the lions that are running rampant in Limpopo, saying it is bad for South Africa’s reputation.

The 14 lions were believed to have escaped from the Kruger National Park.

However, park officials said the animals were not owned by them, but were part of a group that had been living in the area for some time.

Phalaborwa residents have been warned to keep an eye out and stay safe. The lions were spotted near a copper mine in Limpopo this week.

Trevor Noah took to his The Daily Show to share his frustration at the news.

“As a South African I get asked dumb questions, like do we have lions running around?” he said.

“Now I have to say yes. I’m so mad at these lions!” he laughed .

MORE

WATCH | All Trevor Noah wanted as a kid was 'enough money' to buy two burgers

As a young boy all Trevor Noah wanted was to be able to afford enough food.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Trevor Noah backs Sho Madjozi for the BET awards

Trevor Noah is known of for his hilarious jokes but this time it's all about motivation.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

WATCH | Trevor Noah says Trump's latest stunt resembles that of an 'African dictator'

"You know what, this is the kind of sh*t that you will see there all the time in Africa," Trevor said.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | Twitter ready to 'sit down' with Mseleku over his treatment of Sne TshisaLIVE
  2. Khloe Kardashian's 'KAK' bag has Mzansi howling with laughter TshisaLIVE
  3. Itu Khune prays for his haters after 'phuza face' criticism TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Mshoza: Don't text me if your bank account has less than a million in ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Lerato Kganyago on Mr Price bashing: Do what suits your pockets, not social ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Fire blazes through Nompumelelo shacks
‘We identified her by her gold and silver tooth’: Family mourns brutal murder ...
X