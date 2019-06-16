TshisaLIVE

WATCH | The Fergusons are ready to break local TV screens with a new drama

16 June 2019 - 10:00 By Thando Mpembe
Shona Ferguson stars in a new drama series heading to screens soon.
Image: Shona Ferguson Twitter

The Fergusons are at it again, with a brand new series which will grace our television screens soon!

The series is called Kings of Jo’burg and a one-minute teaser trailer was posted by Shona Ferguson on Twitter and Instagram recently.

Set in Johannesburg, the trailer shows it is going to be a crime, drama and mystery-type series. There is a mention of gangs and there are gun fights in the video. By the looks of the trailer, the show will star Shona, Zolisa Xaluva, Tsholo Matshaba and Connie Ferguson.

Ferguson Films also makes popular shows The Throne and The Queen, currently airing on Mzansi Magic.

We are super-amped and excited for yet another Ferguson-produced show!

