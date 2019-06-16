WATCH | The Fergusons are ready to break local TV screens with a new drama

Set in Johannesburg, the trailer shows it is going to be a crime, drama and mystery-type series. There is a mention of gangs and there are gun fights in the video. By the looks of the trailer, the show will star Shona, Zolisa Xaluva, Tsholo Matshaba and Connie Ferguson.

Ferguson Films also makes popular shows The Throne and The Queen, currently airing on Mzansi Magic.

We are super-amped and excited for yet another Ferguson-produced show!