The Queen | Fans are baying for Thabiso's blood
Viewers of The Queen were left fuming on Tuesday night when Thabiso acted like nothing was wrong after sexually assaulting Goodness on the show.
Goodness and Thabiso have been through a lot of drama over the last few weeks with Goodness slamming his baby mama and then wanting to leave him.
Fans watched in horror on Monday when things took a very dark turn and Goodness was raped by Thabiso. They were also never ready for him to act all innocent on the next night's episode.
The show has had many evil characters but Thabiso is well up there on the 'men are trash' list. One minute he is a monster, the next he is smiling and trying to impress the world.
Fans can't wait for Thabiso to be taught a lesson or for him to be 'taken out'.
One fan even took their request for Thabiso to die to the show's creators Shona and Connie Ferguson.
🤣🤣 message received. #TheQueenMzansi https://t.co/Bk94pz9Xfx— UNCLE SHO (@Shona_Ferguson) January 22, 2019
Others were just fuming and took their frustration to social media where they posted memes and messages about cancelling Thabiso.
#TheQueenMzansi— C U P C A K E (@kulanicool) January 22, 2019
When are they killing Thabiso pic.twitter.com/5lUBe0X4GZ
Thabiso is a problem. I don't even watch #TheQueenMzansi but I know.— Adolf 🇿🇦 'WOLF' (@AdolfMathebula) January 22, 2019
Why is Thabiso still here?? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/R8nrF0B9IR— Fey (@_FentseM) January 22, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi— that girl... (@Bree_mmathabo) January 22, 2019
Thabiso acting like he done nothing wrong💔 pic.twitter.com/08vM5aSVrf
When thabiso says hey baby #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/hBcRefHTOd— Lihle Ncube (@lihlencube_) January 22, 2019
Thabiso is going to pretend as if nothing happened..#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/q9nIiD46Su— Malifiane (@Malifiane1) January 22, 2019
Thabiso is twisted bruh. Can't believe I share a name with this guy. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/O2lRP3R5TA— Kevin Ky Smith 🇿🇦 (@kevinyoung_sa) January 22, 2019
Guys Does Thabiso have a conscience? He’s too calm 💔💔😩😩@JoeKazadi_ @Connie_Ferguson #TheQueenmzansi— G L O R I A ❤👑💎🇨🇩 (@gloriahkabedi) January 22, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi— C U P C A K E (@kulanicool) January 22, 2019
A rare picture of Thabiso chilling with Gracious pic.twitter.com/Sfp0wze4i1
#TheQueenmzansi Goodness is going to do something to Thabiso, the guy is going to die soon— MitchelleKaroro (@mitchellekaroro) January 22, 2019