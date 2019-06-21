IN MEMES | Tweeps still can't get over MaYeni's beauty

MaYeni swiftly knocked MaCele off the pedestal on which Uthando Nes'thembu fans had perched her after she threw so much shade that people couldn't help but see the "unattractive" side of MaCele.

This week saw fans look into the discussions that took place in preparation for MaYeni's vow-renewal ceremony/wedding. Everyone except MaCele could feel the tension in the room and the strain in her voice when she "wished" MaYeni well for her big day.

Fans immediately recalled the time MaYeni said some of the wives were just doing things for the camera and that behind the scenes there was a lot of envy and jealousy.

Watch the clip below: