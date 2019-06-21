IN MEMES | Tweeps still can't get over MaYeni's beauty
MaYeni swiftly knocked MaCele off the pedestal on which Uthando Nes'thembu fans had perched her after she threw so much shade that people couldn't help but see the "unattractive" side of MaCele.
This week saw fans look into the discussions that took place in preparation for MaYeni's vow-renewal ceremony/wedding. Everyone except MaCele could feel the tension in the room and the strain in her voice when she "wished" MaYeni well for her big day.
Fans immediately recalled the time MaYeni said some of the wives were just doing things for the camera and that behind the scenes there was a lot of envy and jealousy.
Watch the clip below:
I think we all have a fairly good idea who Mayeni is referring to here... #uThandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/9XruduMzFs— Sithenjwa T Mzili (@SithenjwaT) June 20, 2019
When MaCele, in her speech, spoke about how MaYeni was actually the third wife, not the second, fans took it as confirmation that she was the jealous one.
"Whether MaYeni is wife number three or 300, we all know she was Musa’s first love. She’s not the first wife because her and her family didn’t understand or were not ready for her to marry a polygamous man. Musa still went back to her after two marriages," said one tweep.
See the rest of the reactions below:
Lol 😂 so what’s being third wife got to do with anything 🌝... Mayeni is right by saying people are doing these things for Camera.. i believe her #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/gmvVxwmvaN— Kelebz ✨ (@kelebz04050868) June 20, 2019
“Anginankinga, esami i spirit si free” - MaYeni ❤️ #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/Ch8p88Iw8Q— Thandeka Mncube 🏳️🌈 🌈 (@iam_Ndoni) June 20, 2019
MaYeni is throwing alot of shades today #uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/rk4mSFkdae— Mj (@mj_lebetsa) June 20, 2019
#Uthandonesthembu the shades from mayeni, 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/gJZzl0zAxA— intomb'yomzulu💞 (@zoentuliz) June 20, 2019
There is a-lot that is happening @ Mseluku households, the 4-wife's clearly are not as happy about each-other's presence in their marriage as they pretend to be on camera. #MaYeni_Firing_Shots#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/2pYnddoTZq— ludwick_m (@planetludwick) June 20, 2019
#Uthandonesthembu uMaCele has a serious beef with MaYeni, what does "third wife" thing has to do with everything 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ag1szspcS0— PhoshokoHoldings(Pty)Ltd (@NjaYaTeng) June 20, 2019
Lmao haibo what did maCele just say ngo MaYeni???? #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/77VTjGtfyQ— Thuthuh (@IAmThuthuh) June 20, 2019
#Uthandonesthembu MaYeni Queen Shade 😂I love her 😍 pic.twitter.com/NIDklr8y2s— 💜Just'Motso💛 (@tso_sophie) June 20, 2019