TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Tweeps still can't get over MaYeni's beauty

21 June 2019 - 08:59 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
MaYeni's big day exposed the envy some of the wives have for her.
MaYeni's big day exposed the envy some of the wives have for her.
Image: Twitter/Mzansi Magic

MaYeni swiftly knocked MaCele off the pedestal on which Uthando Nes'thembu fans had perched her after she threw so much shade that people couldn't help but see the "unattractive" side of MaCele.

This week saw fans look into the discussions that took place in preparation for MaYeni's vow-renewal ceremony/wedding. Everyone except MaCele could feel the tension in the room and the strain in her voice when she "wished" MaYeni well for her big day.

Fans immediately recalled the time MaYeni said some of the wives were just doing things for the camera and that behind the scenes there was a lot of envy and jealousy.

Watch the clip below:

When MaCele, in her speech, spoke about how MaYeni was actually the third wife, not the second, fans took it as confirmation that she was the jealous one.

"Whether MaYeni is wife number three or 300, we all know she was Musa’s first love. She’s not the first wife because her and her family didn’t understand or were not ready for her to marry a polygamous man. Musa still went back to her after two marriages," said one tweep.

See the rest of the reactions below:

MORE

Zahara is single and looking for 'an African prince'

Just three weeks ago Zahara was still referring to Ian as her "man" and still follows him on social media.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

'Don't you think the story has run its course?': Virgin Active on Anele Mdoda cancelling her membership

Anele has cancelled her contract but Virgin Active doesn't seem too bothered.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Scoop on people calling him angry and trying to dismiss his opinions

The TV host had a few words for his haters.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Anele Mdoda cancels Virgin Active membership over its handling of ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Redi Tlhabi slams Pearl Thusi for 'giggling her way around' AKA and those ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Nhlanhla and TK Nciza announce split after 15 years of marriage TshisaLIVE
  4. 'You don't need to dress like that' - Nadia Nakai's hot outfit split the net TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Fresh on his Metro FM return: 'Your guess is as good as mine - maybe never!' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘We are a country of dreamers’: Politicians react to SONA 2019 II
Community living in fear after fifth man found dead in Pretoria
X