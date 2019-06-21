WATCH | Kelly Khumalo says she's asked God why he didn't give her Chad first

Kelly Khumalo has admitted that with her hubby Chad da Don, she's the happiest she's ever been in love, adding that she's asked God several times why he didn't start with Chad.

It is public knowledge that songstress Kelly hasn't been the luckiest in love and her fails have been on the public platform. She told Mac G in an interview that while she had moved on from regretting her past love decisions, she certainly asked God why it took so long for Chad to come along.

"God, I probably regret everything except my husband. I'm like 'God, where was my husband all along'. And also, it's not so much the regret, I wish I was the woman that I was then, but I don't resent what I went through. I respect it because I would not know what I know now."

Kelly explained that the difference this time around was that she chose a man from a "godly place".

"Now I have picked from a godly place, where I am like, 'This man is godly, therefore he will represent everything godly'. I don't have to tell him not to cheat on me or tell him to treat me right," she said.

Kelly went on to talk about her life, her career, fake friends and how one of the things she regrets most is having taken drugs.