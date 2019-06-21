WATCH | Prince Kaybee brings back 'Shotpan' amid Cassper ceasefire

Musicians Cassper Nyovest and Prince Kaybee have been going at each other all week, and even a "ceasefire" couldn't stop Kaybee from throwing shade at his rival.

It all started with a competition over who had the biggest biceps. This turned into a series of exchanges on social media that had followers in fits of laughter and spawned several insulting nicknames for each star.

And while their feud has hogged headlines, fans thought it had ended when Prince Kaybee said he would see Cassper on the charts.