WATCH | Prince Kaybee brings back 'Shotpan' amid Cassper ceasefire

21 June 2019 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Prince Kaybee and Cassper Nyovest have thrown some serious shade at each other.
Image: Prince Kaybee's Instagram and Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu (Cassper Nyovest)

Musicians Cassper Nyovest and Prince Kaybee have been going at each other all week, and even a "ceasefire" couldn't stop Kaybee from throwing shade at his rival.

It all started with a competition over who had the biggest biceps. This turned into a series of exchanges on social media that had followers in fits of laughter and spawned several insulting nicknames for each star.

And while their feud has hogged headlines, fans thought it had ended when Prince Kaybee said he would see Cassper on the charts.

But it didn't last long. 

The star, who is currently in the UK making music, couldn't help but resurrect the "Shotpan" nickname he gave Cassper at the height of their shade fest, during a video of him flexing.

Cassper also seemed to have put an end to the matter when he claimed he would no longer respond to people trying to get fame using his name.

"I'm done. They looking for clout, I know. I just had to say what I had to say. It's done now, back to me, the music and the moves," Cassper said in a tweet.

